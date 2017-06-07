MOVIE REVIEW: ‘The Mummy’ is the cinematic equivalent of a state fair haunted house ride

While it's quite campy and not particularly scary, this Tom Cruise-led reboot offers up quite a bit of fun if you run with it

When it comes to reboots, the time between them is becoming smaller and smaller with studios grasping at the idea of a second chance series when one goes south. With the most recent film in the original “Mummy” series hitting theaters nine years ago, it’s far from the most egregious reboot there is (I’m looking at you, “Spider-Man: Homecoming”), but with a lower box-office return and poor reviews from critics, it seemed that the only respectable place for “The Mummy” to go was to reboot it. Typically, when a film undergoes a reboot, the cast and crew of the film typically take a step back in notoriety for damage control, but for once, the 2017 “The Mummy” actually leapt forward in its cast and crew, tapping mega-star Tom Cruise for the lead role. Cruise, having made a major comeback with the recent “Mission: Impossible” sequels, is not alone in his endeavor, with other mega-star Russell Crowe also joining the film. Still, holding out simply for its cast is a dangerous card to play, as some of the worst movies ever featured great casts. If we were to base “The Mummy” from its trailers, the word “indifference” would spring to mind pretty quickly. Directed by a producer-turned-director with only one drama under his belt, “The Mummy” hangs in limbo as a film that could go either way in any extremity.

Nick Morton (Tom Cruise) is an Army reconnaissance sergeant traveling the deserts of Iraq with his partner, Chris Vail (Jake Johnson), as they search the desert for lost treasures to secretly sell on the black market. After they discover a massive Egyptian tomb over 1000 miles away from Egypt and the Army gets wind of it, archaeologist Jennifer Halsey (Annabelle Wallis) steps in to investigate. After Nick hastily and dangerously brings the imprisoned sarcophagus from the tomb, they prep to bring it back to London to study. When strange supernatural events plague the flight home, sending the C-130 spiraling to crash, with only Jenny and Nick making it out alive, they must investigate the supernatural events following this risen mummy (Sofia Boutella) before she destroys the world.

“The Mummy” isn’t a bad film, it just doesn’t quite match up with what the trailers insinuate it to be. Judging by the trailers, the film looks like “Mission: Impossible” meets “The Mummy” with a completely straight face, when in reality, the film doesn’t go overboard on its scale as it plays out as more of a campy thrill ride than anything else. I liken the film to a state fair haunted house ride, as it’s not really that scary, but it’s a fun time for you and your friends nonetheless. But with that, “The Mummy” is a beautiful movie to look at, even if it isn’t as grand as something like “Wonder Woman” or as colorful as “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” it’s impressive nonetheless.

I’m unashamed to say that Cruise is one of my favorite male actors working today, with films like “Edge of Tomorrow,” “Oblivion” and the “Mission: Impossible” movies, I’ve always thought he combines the best of action and dramatic cinema into one really charismatic, incredibly talented package. I’m also unashamed to say that I don’t think he should’ve been cast in this film. While he does quite a good job with his character, building some “not-so-Tom Cruise-like” qualities in Nick that is refreshing to see, the character of Nick really seems to call for an actor more along the lines of someone like Ryan Reynolds or Chris Pine to take the lead. While Cruise brings a great amount of charisma and star power to “The Mummy,” it never felt like it meshed. But if we want to talk about Ahmanet, aka The Mummy through Sofia Boutella’s performance, then I’m ready to talk. Boutella, like her stint in both “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and “Star Trek Beyond,” is incredibly badass and very magnetic. Even when she is playing a villain, there’s something incredibly likable and forgiving about Boutella, making me even more likely to root for her, even if she did kill a baby in the film’s opening scene.

Crowe, in a role that while announced in trailers and press releases, will remain unnamed for the review, brings a campy flare to the film that really anchors “The Mummy” in homage to the over-the-top nature of classic Universal monster movies of the mid-20th century. But if there’s a character I really didn’t like in the film, it’s Jenny, but it’s not for Wallis’s lack of trying. While Wallis delivers a charismatic performance, she’s essentially trying to paint air with a female character so thinly written that it almost seems like a coincidence that this film is dropping a mere week after the glass ceiling-shattering “Wonder Woman.” Throughout the film, Jenny is nothing more than a damsel-in-distress without any real time to show off her skills, whether physical or intellectual. It’s not movie-killing, but it’s not great.

For a director with only one small-scale drama film under his belt, director Alex Kurtzman does an admirable job with the film, even if it is a bit unspectacular. What I liked about “The Mummy” is that it’s a film with a big scale, but one that doesn’t constantly feel the need to throw setpiece after setpiece after setpiece to the audience to prove its worthiness simply based on its budget, as “The Mummy” does find solace in its quieter scenes as well. Still, there’s a part of me that thought what a film like this could be with a bigger director like Christopher McQuarrie, Ridley Scott or even Ron Howard behind the camera, rather than someone who is merely “good,” we could’ve found something “great.”

“The Mummy” does struggle a bit in its screenplay, as its dialogue is occasionally a bit clunky and the film feels a bit scatter-brained at times. I wish the film had spent a bit more time in Egypt exploring Ahmanet’s past, as well as expanding a cinematic lore of Egypt not done correctly on screen before. That being said, the film does move at a nice pace that never overstays its welcome and ends at the right moment, even if its ending isn’t what I wanted thematically, it’s a feat that not many films can pull off.

For a film so focused on the visuals, “The Mummy” surprisingly doesn’t offer much on the 3D front, especially seeing as the film was not marketed as a 3D film until about a month and a half before its release. The film is dark and the way that the film was shot by Kurtzman and DP Ben Seresin don’t give much in the way of 3D splendor. And yet, I’m still going to recommend that you see the film in 3D, but only if you see the film in IMAX 3D. Unfortunately, to see the film on the biggest screen possible, one must weather the film’s 3D. If you care little about size and sound, stick to 2D.

As the first film in Universal’s “Dark Universe” series that brings back classic monster movies to the big screen, “The Mummy” does spend quite a bit of time explaining how the films will work in conjunction with each other through the company of Prodigium, headed by Crowe’s character. Do I think that this is a good idea for a shared universe? That I’m not sure of yet, but as long as the future films don’t strain so hard to explain how all of this interconnects with each other, we’ll be good. As a first outing for a major cinematic universe, “The Mummy” isn’t a misstep, but it isn’t a triumph either. “The Mummy” lies in the middle, with the certainty of the Dark Universe hanging in the balance of the next films in the series. As a standalone film, “The Mummy” is a completely harmless summer blockbuster that finds the crossroads between campy and beautiful, and while not everything works out in execution, I decided to run with it, and the overall feeling I get from the film is one of childlike joy: guilty pleasure edition.

3/5

Directed by: Alex Kurtzman

Starring: Tom Cruise, Annabelle Wallis, Sofia Boutella, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, Marwan Kenzari, and Russell Crowe.

Runtime: 110 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for violence, action and scary images, and some suggestive content and partial nudity.

Also available in RealD 3D and IMAX 3D.

Universal Pictures presents, in association with Perfect World Pictures/Dark Universe, a Secret Hideout/Conspiracy Factory/Sean Daniel Company production, “The Mummy”

