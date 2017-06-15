MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Rough Night’ is the funniest film of 2017 so far

With an awesome cast, dark execution and laugh-out-loud writing, this Scarlett Johansson-led comedy fires on almost all counts

The concept of legitimate female-driven comedies haven’t really come to full fruition until the last couple of years. Before then, most female “comedies” were cheesy rom-coms that paired women against each other for a man or something even stupider, but the world changed with the release of “Bridesmaids.” While “Bridesmaids” was far from the first legitimate female comedy, it was one of the first ones to truly take the mainstream by storm, making over $288 million at the box office and snagging two Academy Awards nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Melissa McCarthy. Since then, female comedies have been far more prevalent, if never quite as good as “Bridesmaids” before it. The most successful attempt at another female ensemble comedy would’ve been in the remake of “Ghostbusters,” which still proved to be one of the most polarizing film of all time. While the film doesn’t hold up as wonderfully in rewatches, it still is a consistently funny comedy. “Rough Night” has the distinction of featuring quite a few non-comedic actors in its cast, meaning that the hilarity of such a film lies in their gamble on comedic timing.

Jess (Scarlett Johansson) is a young candidate for state senate who is engaged to be married to her charming fiancé, Peter (Paul W. Downs). While down in the polls, Jess must take time off for her Bachelorette weekend that her best friend from college, Alice (Jillian Bell) has planned down to the second with her other college friends, Frankie (Ilana Glazer) and Blair (Zoë Kravitz), as well as Jess’ study abroad friend from Australia, Pippa (Kate McKinnon). When the weekend proves to be more wild than they anticipated, Blair suggests that the girls hire a stripper for Jess at the house. When Jess feels uncomfortable with the stripper, Alice takes her turn at him, accidentally tackling and killing him in the process. Panicked for options, the girls search for ways to exonerate themselves from the crime after moving the body, even going so far as to attempt to dispose of him.

I’ll be completely honest with you, I laughed my ass off in “Rough Night,” which is something I didn’t particularly expect from its trailers. The comedic timing of the film is a kind that I haven’t really felt in a while, which can roughly be boiled down to “divinely feminine.” A major difference between “Rough Night” and something like “Ghostbusters” is that “Rough Night” is a film made by women, with women, for women primarily. This is a film that has a lot of feminine humor in it that most female-driven comedies don’t have from its male writers. While many internet trolls love to say that the sheer inclusion of women in mainstream film is just “social justice warrior crap,” the inclusion of a female writer in “Rough Night” really makes all the difference in the world, as there’s a more intimate understanding of the relationships and bonds women make with each other that make the laughs so much more enjoyable when they happen. Luckily, as a relatively feminine gay man with almost exclusively female friends, I was able to connect with “Rough Night” quite a bit.

Written by Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs of “Broad City” fame, “Rough Night” features much of the same humor as the ultra-successful Comedy Central show. Not only does this film reach out to women’s humor, but it also really roots itself in the lives and understandings of millennials for what they are in reality. While still satirical, “Rough Night” never feels condescending towards these two groups, much like other comedies that love to bastardize the legitimacy of the lives of millennials, “Rough Night” does it well. What “Rough Night” also does wonderfully well is that it’s a film that pushes the boundaries in its R-rating, but never at the expense of a certain group of people, like many films love to use as an excuse for humor. There are ways to be crude and crass without having to be hateful and offensive, which “Rough Night” balances perfectly.

The best part about “Rough Night” lies in the chemistry between its awesome main cast. While I was initially worried about the comedic timing of Johansson and Kravitz, I was pleased to see them playing wonderfully off of the very funny women rounding out the cast around them. Glazer does nice work as the typical “social justice warrior snowflake” character archetype. Bell does really fabulous work as the messy, wild and precious Alice. Yet, it’s McKinnon’s Pippa that steals every single scene that she’s in due to her charisma, confidence, quirkiness and almost somberness to her character. McKinnon’s Australian accent is absolutely awful, which only adds to the hilarity of her character when she begins to use this to her comedic advantage. This is easily one of McKinnon’s best roles to date and I would love to just see a spin-off movie focusing solely on Pippa. She’s that good.

Does every joke in “Rough Night” hit? No. Occasionally the film flounders in trying to land a joke that didn’t have much room to breathe in the first place, making said joke fall quite flat. Still, I found many of these flounders admirable at least, as they attempted to make jokes that were more complex and less obvious than what a normal audience might expect from a film. I wish there had been one more draft of the script to really work out these kinks, but when “Rough Night” falls short, it’s forgivable, but when it hits, it’s hilarious.

The darkness of the film also was a nice touch to the typically rosy pink lenses that many female comedies tend to take on in execution. This is a film that doesn’t screw around when it comes to its jokes and the real darkness behind them. “Rough Night” isn’t afraid to go there when it comes to its humor surrounding the death of said stripper and the ways the girls seek to rid themselves of the problem. I can’t go so far to call “Rough Night” a black comedy, but it’s certainly one that revels in its darkness.

I really didn’t expect much from “Rough Night,” but I think we have the film that might stand out as the true surprise of my summer. Much like “Bad Moms” did last year, I entered the film feeling cynical and underwhelmed by the prospects of the film due to less than impressive trailers, but was shocked to see a rare occasion where a film exceeds the expectations placed on it by the marketing. “Rough Night” won’t be for everyone, but for a girls night out to the movies, this film is the perfect medicine to the bitter sickness that is our reality in 2017. I don’t laugh much at comedies, as my humor is rooted in the stupid, incomprehensible and occasionally depraved humor of the internet, but when a film produced by a studio in theaters can not only make me laugh, but laugh out loud for the first time in a long time, then you have something special. “Rough Night” is special.

4/5

Directed by: Lucia Aniello

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, Zoë Kravitz, Paul W. Downs.

Runtime: 101 minutes

Rating: R for crude sexual content, language throughout, drug use and brief bloody images.

Columbia Pictures presents, a Matt Tolmach/Paulilu production, “Rough Night”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film