MOVIE REVIEW: ‘My Cousin Rachel’ is a dull family visit

While the film is attractively shot and wonderfully acted, Roger Michell's period drama lacks the dramatic heft to carry such merits

It takes a lot for me to buy a book, not because I don’t read, but because as a college student who has to juggle groceries and furniture payments and gas and general life upkeep, it’s rare that I feel comfortable laying down the money on a book, but I did that with “My Cousin Rachel.” Regrettably, I didn’t have time to read the book before the film’s release, but the trailer for the film managed to pull me in enough to convince me that laying down $16.99 on the book was a good idea. Everyone knows that horrors and thrillers are my favorite genres of film, but I also hold a special place for period films as well, so when a film can pack both of those things into a single film, you have my uninterrupted attention. Mix this with a wonderful class of actors and a notable author behind the story and you have a film that seems to be right up my alley in “My Cousin Rachel.”

But much like any other family visit, I found myself bored and wishing it was over at a certain point.

Philip Ashley (Sam Claflin) is a young man coming into his own after an unsuccessful time at University. Returning to the estate where he grew up under the guardianship of his cousin, Ambrose (also played in flashbacks by Claflin), who is in Italy receiving medical care upon his return. Philip, as well as his godfather (Iain Glen) and his daughter (Holliday Grainger), are shocked to find out in letters that Ambrose has married an English caretaker in Italy named Rachel (Rachel Weisz), but are even more shocked to find one day when a letter comes through stating that Rachel is far more malevolent than he made her seem in previous letters due to her constant surveillance. After Ambrose’s death, Philip learns of Rachel’s impending visit to the estate, where he plans on ambushing her into confessing to her crimes, but upon her arrival, finds himself infatuated with her. As time goes on, Philip begins to toxically involve himself with Rachel, when he soon finds himself wondering if she is slowly choking him out just like she supposedly did Ambrose.

“My Cousin Rachel” sounds like a film that could be muy escándalo, but in the end just finds itself being pretty “meh” come the film’s credits. The biggest issue that plagues “My Cousin Rachel” is its glacial pace that leads into minimal payoff. A slow pace for a film is fine, and sometimes can actually help heighten the atmosphere of a film with a killer final act, but “My Cousin Rachel” doesn’t feature that sort of finale, but rather one that ends in a confused whimper more than anything. Written originally by Daphne du Maurier, author of such classics as “Rebecca” and “The Birds,” one would think that director Roger Michell would attempt to capture a Hitchcockian vibe with the film, but rather finds himself seeking to make “Downton Abbey” that should be more “North by Northwest.” This filmmaking style leaves little room for tension in a film like this, making the mystery that pervades the story so heavily simply fizzle out before the film can do anything with it before the audience loses interest. This makes the entirety of the film feel quite inconsequential. “My Cousin Rachel” also doesn’t do a great job in explaining anything that the film hints at in the third act, making any revelation that the characters discover seem muddled and useless to the actual story, which really hampers an ending.

Beyond that, “My Cousin Rachel” actually has some admirable things going for it, primarily in its performances, which are quite entrancing to watch, especially that of Weisz’s. Weisz has always been an actress with a secret fire hidden under the beautiful façade, but she brings something a bit different to the character in this: a quiet fire. While Rachel is an elusive character with a seemingly hidden agenda that could make way for an almost campy approach to the character, Weisz finds something quieter and subtler about Rachel here, making a performance that we’ve never seen from Weisz before, even if the story surrounding her character is a bit dull. Would it have been fun to see Weisz as a campy villain? Hell yeah. Is her character here any less compelling? No. Claflin also does fine work as Philip in the film. Not having commanded a film like this before, Claflin has a surprising amount of dramatic heft that really differs from his previous work, showing a range that I think Hollywood will pick up on pretty quickly.

Directed by Michell, “My Cousin Rachel” is a very attractive film to look at. Featuring a wonderful look at the English countryside and an impressive manor, the film has range in its ability to be light and airy, while also switching to dark and malicious without a moment of hesitation. This is an admirable feat for a director, but my criticisms with the tone of the film still stand. This is a film that rests on its attractiveness, not really finding a way to push past this attractive façade into anything particularly compelling on the filmmaking front. Still, when it comes to period films like this, it’s hard to get an attractive film in itself, so that’s commendable enough.

“My Cousin Rachel” disappointed me quite a bit in its execution. This is a film that could’ve made a wonderful thriller had the team behind it decided to go whole-ass into the entire endeavor. While making a film based on a novel by Daphne du Maurier a Hitchcockian endeavor seems a bit trite, it’s something that would’ve worked more for “My Cousin Rachel” than the approach made by Michell here. That being said, “My Cousin Rachel” is a very pretty film with some very strong performances from the two leads that should be commended, but without a compelling story to frame these wonderful performances in, “My Cousin Rachel” becomes standard period-drama filler that will only stick until the next period drama comes along in T-minus 2 weeks with “The Beguiled.”

2.5/5

Directed by: Roger Michell

Starring: Rachel Weisz, Sam Claflin, Holliday Grainger, Iain Glen, Pierfrancesco Favino, Simon Russell Beale, Vicki Pepperdine.

Runtime: 106 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for some sexuality and brief strong language.

