MOVIE REVIEW: ‘It Comes at Night’ is a dread-filled, slow burn descent into maddening paranoia

Lacking the flash and panache of a standard horror film, Trey Edward Schults masterfully weaves human emotion into the fiercest of creatures

The scariest things in life are the things that are real. Sure, things like vampires and werewolves and zombies are all scary, but it’s nothing compared to the actual things that roam this Earth. I mean, have you seen some of the sea creatures that live near the ocean floor? It’s horrifying. Still, history loves to remind us that the worst thing that we can face is our own neighbors and friends. It’s no secret that human nature can be ferociously evil, but it’s easy to forget just how truly horrifying we can be as a species due to the normalization of many different atrocities we’ve grown accustomed to seeing on the daily news: terrorist attacks, blatant discrimination, selfish politicians ripping healthcare from over 23 million people, mass shootings, etc. It’s simply something we’ve begun to become numb to. We tend to forget that in our own lives, we don’t need fictitious monsters to tear us apart, we’re already doing it to each other.

And it’s the long, hard look in the proverbial mirror that we get from “It Comes at Night” that makes it such an effective horror film.

Paul (Joel Edgerton) is a family man seeking to survive in the post-apocalyptic environment with his wife, Sarah (Carmen Ejogo) and son, Travis (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). Living in a boarded up home in seclusion, the family takes strict precautions in making sure that the unspecified sickness infecting the outside world doesn’t infect them. After losing Sarah’s father (David Pendleton) to the sickness, the family is shaken up and even more on edge than normal. One night, the family hears rumblings downstairs to find a strange man rummaging through the house for supplies. Later identified as Will (Christopher Abbott), the family hears his story and decides to take him and his wife, Kim (Riley Keough) and toddler son, Andrew (Griffin Robert Faulkner) in. Though, after their arrival, strange occurrences begin to plague the family and with tensions rising, the two families have to gauge whether to fear what’s outside the house, or what’s inside the house.

“It Comes at Night” is not going to be a film that the general public is going to particularly enjoy, at least in the sense that it doesn’t follow any of the constraints that define a typical horror film. The film isn’t riddled with jump-scares, nor is it drenched in blood, but the film plays up the notion that human nature is the biggest threat to life in such a tense and effective way that there’s no way that I can sit by and only see “It Comes at Night” once. The film offers up so many possibilities from the outset that you spend much of the film wondering what lurks outside the home. But “It Comes at Night” is far better than any conventional horror film, as it builds you to fear one thing, only to throw wrenches in the ideas that you found so terrifying and forces you into a new fear each time the atmosphere of the estate changes. This is an incredibly volatile film that feels borderline nuclear in how sensitive and touchy every situation these characters find themselves in are.

“It Comes at Night” features a surprisingly experienced cast for an indie horror film. Edgerton, coming back to the psychological thriller drama after his directorial debut/starring role in 2015’s masterful thriller, “The Gift,” brings a much more gristled and intense performance here that feels heavy and tormented from the very start. It’s clear that this whole family has seen some heavy shit, but Paul has obviously directly dealt with the brunt of it, as showcased in the opening scene of the film. Paul’s character reminds me a lot of the militant patriarch roles in other films featuring dysfunctional families, but the difference here lies with two things, 1. Paul respects his family, 2. Paul takes no comfort in his patriarchal role, but knows that his skills make him the only one to do so. One of my biggest complaints with “Alien: Covenant” was that it completely wasted the talents of Ejogo, which I’m pleased to see were picked up here. While she isn’t the main focus of the film, Ejogo finds a lot of emotional ground to walk on during the course of the film that equals one super powerful performance. But if it’s one performance in the film that really stood out to me, it was that of Harrison Jr.’s. While the trailer doesn’t frame that Travis is the main character, the film primarily focuses on him and the strange dreams he has throughout the entire ordeal at hand. This is a star-making performance from a powerful actor that I expect to see more great things from.

“It Comes at Night” asks many questions that you’re most likely not going to get all the answers for on your first viewing, but it’s a film that seemingly has the answers to these questions in the details. This isn’t a film that cut-and-dry shows you everything you need to know, but one that finds ways to cleverly disguise the horror at hand into something a bit more cryptic. But director Trey Edward Schults uses quite a few cinematic techniques to create the visual and aural cues to showcase this crypticness. One of my favorite uses of this is Schults’s use of differing aspect ratios in the film, much like he used in his debut, “Krisha.” Schults initially uses a wider aspect ratio to signify the entrance into one of Travis’s dreams, but later uses aspect ratios in the final act to create an ambiguous state of being, leaving the audience to wonder the reality of the occurrences seen on screen. This is a fabulously subtle way to blur the line between fantasy and reality that is used wondrously.

“It Comes at Night” is a quiet, devilish little art-house horror film that does its absolute best to turn every convention of a traditional horror film. That being said, if you’re coming into “It Comes at Night” expecting a traditional creature feature, you’re going to find yourself sorely disappointed, as the film resembles that of “The Witch” mixed with “Under the Skin” more than anything. This is a film that doesn’t expect you to put everything together on your first run through, and that’s something we don’t get often in films, let alone wide-release films. This is a beautiful, inventive and powerful film about how grief and paranoia can cause humans to find themselves in the most horrific of situations. This isn’t a film for the faint of heart, but it also isn’t a film for those expecting a slam-bang horrorfest. Restraint is the name of the game, and “It Comes at Night” is a pro.

4.5/5

Directed by: Trey Edward Schults

Starring: Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, Riley Keough, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Griffin Robert Faulkner, David Pendleton.

Runtime: 97 minutes

Rating: R for violence, disturbing images and language.

A24 presents, an Animal Kingdom production, “It Comes at Night”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film