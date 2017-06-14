MOVIE REVIEW: ’47 Meters Down’ is an unflattering addition to the shark attack sub-genre

Even if it is "so bad, it's good," it doesn't change the fact that there are legitimately good shark movies needing to be watched instead

Last year, audiences were treated to a rarity in Hollywood: a good shark movie with “The Shallows.” While I initially gave the film a 3/5 in my review, subsequent viewings of the film have been very kind to the Blake Lively thriller, which would probably leave the film at a strong 4/5 looking back on it. Also scheduled for a summer 2016 release was that of “In the Deep,” a smaller, but similar film to “The Shallows” focusing on two sisters caught in a detached shark cage at the bottom of the ocean. Scheduled for a limited release and video-on-demand (VOD) release from The Weinstein Company’s genre brand Dimension Films, the film was pulled from release a week before its Aug. 2 release date. Seemingly shelved forever, “In the Deep” was salvaged from Dimension by new studio Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, rebranding the film back to its original title of “47 Meters Down” for a summer 2017 release. Facing a better release style than before, “47 Meters Down” seeks to continue this mini-renaissance of the creature feature on the big screen.

But now, we find ourselves back in the Dark Ages.

Lisa (Mandy Moore) is a young woman dealing with a difficult break-up from her longtime boyfriend by spending time in Mexico with her close sister, Kate (Claire Holt). After being charmed by two locals (Yani Gellman and Santiago Segura), the two girls decide to be adventurous and participate in cage diving with sharks. When they arrive to find the establishment a little sketchier than they anticipated, the girls still decide to participate. Underneath the water, the girls enjoy the wondrous sights of the fish and shark, until the cable attaching them to the boat snaps, sending the girls 47 meters down to the bottom of the ocean, where dangerous sharks and health risks prevent them from returning to the surface.

As someone who has quite the proclivity for horror films, I know that “47 Meters Down” is not a film that needs to be taken seriously, as it’s way more focused on thrills and fun more than anything else, but the biggest issue with “47 Meters Down” isn’t that it’s not fun, but that it’s fun for the wrong reason. A horror film can be dumb fun, but a horror film also needs to make its intentions clear in its execution. “47 Meters Down” could’ve been dumb fun, but the tone that the film takes makes it seem like a film that actually is asking its audience to take the film seriously. It’s a film that strains really hard to be clever and to innovate the shark attack sub-genre of horror, but only seeks to make it even more ridiculous and funny than it was before. Even with the film’s title card reading “Johannes Roberts’ 47 Meters Down” signifies an air of artistic integrity with it, which the film does not deliver on.

Focusing almost exclusively on Moore and Holt, the film relies a lot on their performances, much like the performance of Blake Lively in “The Shallows” did. Unlike Lively’s performance in the aforementioned film, Moore and Holt simply don’t have the acting skills to push past the film’s clunky screenplay. I’ll definitely give it to them that they have proven themselves in the past and commit physically to the roles 100%, but the film’s clunky and almost laughable dialogue really bring down their performances. Pair this with some truly awful ADR work and you have two good actresses who are stuck in a physically challenging film with nothing to work with.

Director Johannes Roberts seems to love putting his name on this film, but the film really doesn’t do much that other films of this nature have done before. The tension is somewhat present in the scenes involving their oxygen and nitrogen levels in their bloodstream, but whenever the sharks come on screen, all tension is lost in a barrage of cheesy, over-zealous sequences that aren’t particularly impressive. If a film that heavily relies on a shark to scare audiences finds more tension in its underwater setting, rather than the fierce predators hunting the protagonists, we have a problem.

Even then, had the film used the sharks to a thrilling degree, it doesn’t change that the sharks themselves are laughably fake looking. Utilizing nothing but CGI for the sharks, it creates a look so artificial that it’s clear that neither Moore or Holt were ever in the presence of any real shark during the filming of “47 Meters Down.” Roberts also finds it appropriate to bring the shark into the shot even when the characters do nothing with it other than look at it and obviously comment on it as it swims by. One of my biggest complaints with “The Shallows” was that it showed the shark far too much, but at least with that film, the shark was impressive visually and the character actually had something to do with the creature rather than just stare at it.

And we haven’t even talked about the film’s ending, which is one of those Hollywood endings that finds itself to be very clever, but actually just pisses the audience off when you realize the implications of such a thematic choice. I can’t say it “ruins” a film that already had not impressed me, but it was the topping on the sundae that was this mess of a movie.

With the film’s shooting style, cast, music choices and overall tone, “47 Meters Down” feels like the type of film that would’ve released in early 2006, somewhere in-between “Final Destination 3” and “Silent Hill,” and even then, I don’t think it would’ve been a film that remained in the memory of anyone who saw it come 2007. The scenes involving Moore and Holt’s fight to stay alive against the clock of their oxygen tanks weren’t awful, but the featured scenes that revolve around the sharks of “47 Meters Down” sink the film to a degree that not even our protagonists could rise from. I wanted “47 Meters Down” to at least be an admirable B-movie, but it ended up being a film more along the lines of “The Bye Bye Man” in how it presents itself as a movie that I will break out with a round of drinks and a pre-determined set of rules surrounding the film’s ridiculous nature. I can’t blame Moore or Holt for the mess that is this film, but for a director who is directing “The Strangers 2,” a sequel to a film that scared the crap out of me, he’s gonna have to work a lot harder at getting me to not only be scared by his work, but also to care. Coming from “The Other Side of the Door,” a film I didn’t particularly like either, Roberts has some work to do. That being said, even if you like the “so bad, it’s good” type of horror, I can’t say that “47 Meters Down” offers up much in the way of anything but frustration.

1.5/5

Directed by: Johannes Roberts

Starring: Claire Holt, Mandy Moore, Chris J. Johnson, Yani Gellman, Santiago Segura, and Matthew Modine as ‘Captain Taylor.’

Runtime: 89 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for sequences of intense peril, bloody images and brief strong language.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures presents, a Tea Shop & Film Company production, in association with Dimension Films, The Fyzz Facility, Altitude Film Sales, Dragon Root, Flexibon Films and Lantica Films, a film by Johannes Roberts, “47 Meters Down”

