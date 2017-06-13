Laws to the Blue Jays

The pitcher becomes the second 49er to be taken in the 2017 MLB Draft

Colton Laws became the second Charlotte player to be taken in the MLB Draft Tuesday afternoon when the Toronto Blue Jays selected the pitcher in the seventh round, 219th pick overall.

The right-handed starter led Conference-USA in ERA after the 2017 season with a 1.87, throwing 96.1 innings, allowing 20 earned runs and fanning 94 batters. He was also the only pitcher in the conference to not hit a batter during the 2017 season.

In 13 of the redshirt sophomore’s 15 starts, Laws recorded a quality start, going six innings or more while earning no more than three runs. Laws also threw a complete game in the 5-0 win over UTSA in the C-USA Championships on May 25, which capped off his 7-2 season.

The ECU transfer made his 49er debut in the 2016 season where he had 15 appearances and 10 starts. In his first season with Charlotte, Laws made 15 appearances and 10 starts. He earned the role of the Saturday starter in mid-March. He came out of his inagural season with a 4-3 record and one save to his name.

The MLB draft continues through Tuesday evening and concludes Wednesday.

Category:Baseball, Sports