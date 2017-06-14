Jarrett to join Nichting in Baltimore

On the final day of the MLB Draft, Jarrett becomes an Oriole

In the 28th round of the 2017 MLB Draft Zach Jarrett is set to join T.J. Nichting with the Baltimore Orioles. Jarrett was the only 49er to go in the final day of the draft, to cap off an impressive draft for Charlotte. The four Niners selected by pro teams ties the school record, occuring last in 2008.

Jarrett was ranked within the top ten players in Conference USA after tallying 83 hits in the 2017 season. 14 of those 83 hits left the ballpark, ranking Jarrett fifth in the conference for home runs. The Hickory, N.C. native collected three of those home runs in the contest against UAB on April 29.

On the field, the outfielder only had two errors on his senior season and 123 putouts, contributing to a .985 fielding percentage.

During his junior season, Jarrett started in all 55 games. He finished with a .248 average including four homeruns. The 2015 started with Jarrett knocking the first home run for the Niners of the season and had a starting roll in all 55 of the games played.

In his first four plate appearances in the 49er jersey as a freshman, Jarrett recorded a double and three straight base knocks, finishing the season with a .248 batting average.

The MLB Draft has concluded, but eligible Charlotte players can still be picked up by a team via free agency.

