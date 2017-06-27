How the N.C. budget could impact UNC Charlotte

State budget will affect UNC Charlotte's growth more than any other UNC school, if approved

With the state budget soon to be finalized, UNC Charlotte expects that funding will create a favorable future for the University.

Legislators passed a state budget bill that dedicated $15 million to the growth of UNC Charlotte’s student population, almost a third of what the 17 schools in the UNC system received as a whole. The total amount for enrollment growth funding within the UNC system was $46.6 million.

The money will guarantee UNC Charlotte remains the fastest-growing campus in the system. Since 2009, UNC Charlotte has contributed to more than 50 percent of the system’s enrollment growth.

Although Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the budget bill on Tuesday, both the House and Senate have enough votes to override his decision and approve the budget.

Enrollment growth funding was UNC Charlotte’s top legislative priority in 2017 as they made plans to enroll over 29,000 students in the 2017-2018 academic year.

Funds within the budget will be used to hire new positions, such as professors, advisors, or administrators. Legislators included pay increases for state employees, as well as $1 million for the UNC system’s faculty recruitment and retention fund, which will help with retaining staff and faculty.

An approximate $50 million included in the budget will address repairs and renovations needed throughout the UNC system. The Board of Governors will make decisions in regards to the distribution of that funding.

In the last 10 years, UNC Charlotte has increased enrollment by 33 percent. Since then, the University has worked to find ways to accommodate the growing population. The University is in the first few months of a five-year construction plan. The plan, which costs over $450 million, consists of more than 40 projects, including renovations to residence halls, improvements to Wi-Fi and the construction of a new science building and Health and Wellness Center. The University is also installing new parking technology that the Parking and Transportation Services Department believes is better suited to handle the campus growth.

In addition, UNC Charlotte is in the midst of the Exponential Campaign, the largest fundraising campaign in the University’s history. The goal is to raise $200 million that can be used to support programs, develop scholarships, renovate structures and build new facilities on campus.

