Gaming Roundup: June/July 2017

The summer months are often bare for the video game industry, as big name publishers spend most of their time revealing and hyping up their titles to come later this fall. While that is the case for this summer, the games available are ones that you’ll likely not want to miss out on.

“ARMS” – June 16 for Nintendo Switch

When “ARMS” was first unveiled at the Nintendo Switch conference, myself and many others thought it was another weird experiment by Nintendo that would not likely pan out. After playing the game for myself during the aptly named TestPunch, a sort of beta ran at specific times during a weekend in order to stress test the servers, I can happily say that I was very wrong. “ARMS” is simply one of the most fun games I’ve played in a long time, and reminds me a lot of the hero-based shooter “Overwatch.” The fighting game includes a roster of ten characters, each with their own unique abilities, who use their extremely long arms (or hair in one character’s case) to knock out their opponents in punches that have to be aimed. What keeps the game fresh is the wide variety of modes, including your basic one versus one match, a basketball mode in which players must grab their opponents to throw them into the hoop and a volleyball mode, just to name a few. Characters can also unlock new gloves unique to themselves which provide a number of abilities such as one that fires three mini gloves for a wider yet weaker spread, and a glove that stuns the opponent for a brief period. Fighting games usually are not my style but “ARMS” is one that is easy to jump into but still offers a good amount of depth. The game really doesn’t click until you play it for yourself, which you will be able to when the Nintendo exclusive releases on June 16.

“Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy” – June 30 for PS4

After taking a brief hiatus back in 2010, Crash is back for a remastering of his original three platforming titles exclusively for PS4. The first game launched all the way back in 1996 for PlayStation 1, so the graphics upgrade for the remaster is pretty much a complete overhaul. The 3D platforming genre has seen a recent resurgence in games like “Ratchet & Clank” and “Yooka-Laylee,” so its great to see Activision give Crash some more life on his home console. This is likely a test to see if fans would want another Crash game, so Bandicoot fanatics have some good things to look forward to in the future. “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy” is set to release for the reasonable price of $40 on June 30 for PS4.

“Splatoon 2” – July 21 for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo’s fairly new yet widely popular shooter will soon be making its way to the Nintendo Switch. “Splatoon 2” puts a focus on painting the maps area rather than shooting your opponents, giving it a neat twist on the already saturated genre. The quirky characters called inklings have the ability to travel more quickly across the map by switching to squid mode and swimming through their teams paint on the map. DLC will also be free as multiple updates will occur throughout the game’s lifespan, helping to keep things fresh long after launch. “Splatoon 2” is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on July 21.

