GAMING REVIEW: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series’ – ‘Under Pressure’

The second episode of "Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series" leaves much to be desired after a following up on such a strong premiere.

Warning: Minor spoilers for “Under Pressure” and prior episodes of “Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series” follow.

While playing the latest installment in “Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series,” I constantly found myself comparing it to the latest movie and its predecessor. What the films have done are fantastic, and its a tough act to follow in a game that has a lot of potential, but continuously falls short of the standard set by the movies. It may be wrong to judge two different forms of media, but its hard not to when the film’s release is so close in proximity to the first two episodes of the game. The episode picks up right after it left off with Star-Lord being brought back from the dead thanks to the Eternity Forge, and the crew setting off to find out the purpose of the mysterious relic.

Something that I really enjoyed about this episode is the fact that we get a glimpse at Rocket’s origin through him trying to resurrect someone who was killed during the experiments conducted at the same facility he came from. This triggers a flashback to him forming an escape plan with that someone who turns out to be an otter named Lylla, who Rocket obviously has feelings for. In their escape, Lylla dies laying in Rocket’s arms after she was hit with a lethal injection, leaving Rocket only with a high-tech armband of sorts that she helped him to build for the escape. After the attempt to resurrect her fails in the present, Rocket is hit hard with the memories and has a interesting moment with Star-Lord, which is not often seen in the character who is often only used for comedic purposes. This layer of depth is much appreciated for Rocket, and is something the film has not quite done for us to this extent.

The rest of the episode finds the Guardians trying to evade the Kree villain Hala and track down Gamora’s sister Nebula, who is the only one that can translate the ancient Kree language found on the Eternity Forge. When they eventually find her, they manage to get the text translated which leads them back to the temple where they killed Thanos and found the Eternity Forge in the first episode. Once they arrive, the Guardians find that Hala has already been there but was unable to access the information needed without the Eternity Forge. The newly found information sees the Guardians to a far away planet, ending the episode on a cliffhanger.

When “Batman: The Telltale Series” saw the first use of Telltale’s new engine, all subsequent episodes and series saw a significant boost in frame rate and lack of glitches, and this episode is no different. This seems to be agreed upon by the rest of the online community, showing the strong strides that Telltale has made in its technical department.

While I enjoyed the Rocket Raccoon flashback and exploring more of his past, the rest of the episode did not feature the same level of quality that even the first episode had. The character interaction is there but not what you’d expect from a Guardians game, which is a large part in what makes the Guardians so enjoyable to watch. It makes it hard to recommend this game at the moment, especially while its at full price with only two episodes to show for it. While the episode ended in a typical cliffhanger, there wasn’t much to leave me excited for the next episodes release.

