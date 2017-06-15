Fraternity suspended for hazing

Sigma Phi Epsilon kicked off campus for four years

UNC Charlotte’s Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity has been shut down due to hazing and failure to comply.

The fraternity will face suspension for four years.

The organization accepted responsibility for hazing that involved “psychological abuse, shock and discomfort” as well as “morally degrading and humiliating games or activities.”

Activities included “implied, coerced, or forced consumption of alcohol and food” as well as physical activity, according to the Office of Student Conduct.

The University received an anonymous report of hazing in April. The fraternity was notified of their suspension in May.

Category:Campus, News