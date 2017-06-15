Fraternity suspended for hazing

Sigma Phi Epsilon kicked off campus for four years

| June 15, 2017 | 0 Comments

UNC Charlotte’s Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity has been shut down due to hazing and failure to comply.

The fraternity will face suspension for four years.

The organization accepted responsibility for hazing that involved “psychological abuse, shock and discomfort” as well as “morally degrading and humiliating games or activities.”

Activities included “implied, coerced, or forced consumption of alcohol and food” as well as physical activity, according to the Office of Student Conduct.

The University received an anonymous report of hazing in April. The fraternity was notified of their suspension in May.

Tags:, , , , ,

Category:Campus, News

Alexandria Sands Alexandria is the News Editor for the Niner Times. She is a junior Communications major with a double minor in Journalism and Film. Alexandria has reported and taken photographs for The State Port Pilot, The Gaston Gazette and The Shelby Star. She is a graduate of the Academy of Information Technology within Apex High School. You can reach Alexandria at news@ninertimes.com or Twitter.com/alexsands_.

Comments

«

Alexandria Sands Alexandria is the News Editor for the Niner Times. She is a junior Communications major with a double minor in Journalism and Film. Alexandria has reported and taken photographs for The State Port Pilot, The Gaston Gazette and The Shelby Star. She is a graduate of the Academy of Information Technology within Apex High School. You can reach Alexandria at news@ninertimes.com or Twitter.com/alexsands_.