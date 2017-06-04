EP REVIEW: Geowulf’s ‘Relapse’ is dream pop at its finest

The London-based pop outfit is introduced to the world in their first mesmerizing EP

It was probably a dreary day in Charlotte, North Carolina, stressing over the next major curveball my first year in college might toss at me, when I discovered a little piece of summer magic in the song ‘Saltwater’ by the band Geowulf. Sun-drenched and passionately euphoric, the first song to be released from the Australian-born pop duo managed to pull me out of the struggles of adapting to freshman year away from home and hook me almost instantly. With the song detailing the longing for home, particularly the calming nature of the ocean, what better melody to throw myself into.

Of course, I had to have more. While adapting to college life didn’t take too long, as gaining friends and learning the ropes eventually made me feel at ease, I remained obsessed with the fantastic potential of this mysterious new band. While ‘Saltwater’ might have had me longing to be at the beach, the next release from Geowulf crafted even more dreamy, nostalgic thoughts that would run through my head for the next few months. Following the release of ‘Don’t Talk About You,’ which spun a sad yet lighthearted tune full of whimsical drum loops and MGMT-style synthetic sounds, I began to wonder just when I’d see an actual album from this strange indie pop manifestation.

Moving into the new year of 2017, I found hope of seeing more from the UK outfit in their single ‘Won’t Look Back.’ Slower, more sensitive and teeming with heartbreak and uncertainty, Geowulf continued their overthrow of the dream pop genre with even stronger guitar hooks and even smoother atmospherics in their music. With the summer quickly approaching, I was welcomed by what the band deemed “the first thing we truly created together” in their fourth single ‘Get You.’ Drawing my fascination in the band even closer, ‘Get You’ showed me just how unique and intimate the duo has become in both their sound and their aesthetic.

With soothing and nostalgic melodies perfect for any spontaneous and sun-drenched road trip and angelic vocals that drift seamlessly through the summer air, Geowulf transports their listeners into a sensational fantasy like no other.

Geowulf is comprised of Australia natives Star Kendrick and Toma Banjanin. Their first EP ‘Relapse’, which features their four singles including ‘Saltwater’ and ‘Get You’ is now available via 37 Adventures.

