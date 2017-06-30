Board racks encourage students to ride rather than drive

Students will now have a way to lock up their skateboards and scooters

Skateboarders and scooter riders now have a place to lock up their wheels.

Board racks have been installed in the front and back of the Student Union.

Any student can secure their board or scooter on the rack, as long as they bring their own lock.

“Just as we have bike racks that ensure the security and ease of use for bicycles on campus, skateboard racks make it easier for students who prefer this form of transportation,” University Sustainability Coordinator Tyler Sytsma said.

The racks will also prevent injury, from students accidentally stepping on skateboards that aren’t properly stored, as well as damage to the campus from students who lean their board against chairs or walls, Sytsma said.

The University Sustainability office requested a grant for the racks from the Charlotte Green Initiative, an organization that allocates funding for environmentally-friendly campus projects. In the past, they’ve provided funding to install bike racks at buildings that didn’t have them yet, such as EPIC and Grigg Hall.

The racks are just one of the ways that UNC Charlotte is trying to provide alternative methods of transportation on campus. In the next few months, the University will be bringing Gotcha Bikes to campus. Students will be able to rent and return bikes at any of the bike sharing locations throughout campus.

Once opened in March, the light rail will also reduce the amount of cars used to commute to campus.

Category:Campus, News