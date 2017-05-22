TV REVIEW: ‘Twin Peaks’ – ‘The Return, Part 1 and 2’

It is happening again....

Spoiler Warning for the Season Premiere of “Twin Peaks,” as well as all episodes of the original series.

“I’ll see you again…in 25 years, meanwhile…” That chilling line of dialogue has been ingrained in the minds of “Twin Peaks” fans since the finale aired back on June 10, 1991. This eerie premonition from Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) has come true and the groundbreaking series has made its highly anticipated return to television. With the majority of the original cast returning alongside an all-star ensemble of newcomers, viewers are thrown head first back into the town of Twin Peaks, a place both wonderful and strange. Grab your damn fine cup of coffee, some cherry pie and your doppelganger as the story begins once again.

When “Twin Peaks” was originally cancelled back in 1991, many of the storylines were left on cliffhangers, seemingly never to be resolved. While the series may have been off the air for years, its impact can still be felt to this day; my colleague Jesse Nussman recently discussed the legacy of the series in an article that can be read here. Since the revival series was announced, nearly every aspect of the plot has been kept top secret, a rarity in today’s age of revealing everything in the trailer; this has most definitely contributed to the hype of the show’s return as no one (not even the cast) knows exactly what will happen over the course of the eighteen episodes. With minimal footage released prior to the airing of the premiere, nearly everything feels fresh, but also oddly familiar.

I have to be honest, I only watched “Twin Peaks” for the first time two years ago. I was not alive when the series first aired, but thanks to Netflix I was able to binge the first two seasons; never would I have guessed that one day I would be reviewing this series, but here I am. The uniqueness of the show has always been fascinating to me and that aspect isn’t abandoned in the first two hours of the revival; quite the opposite actually. The new season manages to reach a level of weirdness that tops that of the original, something I didn’t think was possible. 25 years later, some things have changed in the town of Twin Peaks, but the characters and their zaniness are still present. The exception is Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan), who was last seen smashing his head into a mirror, seemingly possessed by Killer Bob; this would go down as quite possibly the craziest cliffhanger in television history. The story quickly resolves this cliffhanger by showing Evil Cooper (with a horrible mullet) in the real world, enacting some sinister plan with his associates while Good Cooper is shown to be trapped in the Black Lodge; the Season 2 finale showed just how terrifying this extradimensional setting is with its backward speaking inhabitants, red curtains, striped floors, strange statues and a dancing man. I never completely understood what this hellish place was all about and I still don’t, but it definitely becomes creepier and weirder and I need to talk about it.

The Black Lodge has always been incredibly mesmerizing, especially when juxtaposed against the quaint town of Twin Peaks. In the revival, Cooper reunites with an older Laura Palmer, just as she predicts in the Season 2 finale, before speaking with The One Armed Man (Al Strobel); I have to mention the fact that Laura removes her face momentarily to reveal a beam of light just moments before being sucked into the air as she screams in terror. This is some straight up nightmare-inducing stuff and I love it. Apparently, Good Cooper has been trapped here since he first entered the Black Lodge 25 years ago, but it may soon be time for him to leave and return to his dimension. The One Armed Man brings Cooper to different room where The Man From Another Place awaits, although just as Michael J. Anderson’s character stated in the finale, he isn’t the same as before; this time around, he is a talking electric tree…yes, you heard that right. The tree explains to Good Cooper that he cannot leave the Black Lodge until Evil Cooper reenters, something that should be happening soon, according to the dialogue. That being said, it seems as though Evil Cooper is working on a way to prevent his involuntary return to the Black Lodge. He isn’t going back without a fight, even killing people in the process to get what he wants. Meanwhile (see what I did there), Good Cooper is transported to a glass box in a New York City skyscraper, giving context to one of the new storylines.

The original “Twin Peaks” never really left the town, except for a few trips across the border into Canada, but the revival bounces all over the place; this is one of my initial negatives of the premiere as it takes away the claustrophobic and sheltered feeling that the original had, but the setting change may be necessary to the plot and my opinion can obviously change as the story moves forward. One of those new settings is New York City, as I previously mentioned, but before Good Cooper arrives, viewers are shown a young man (Ben Rosenfield) intently watching a glass box that is surrounded by cameras. His lady friend (Madeline Zima) arrives and he explains that he is part of an experiment established by a mysterious billionaire and that his job is to watch the glass box and see if anything appears. He takes his eyes off the box to have sex with the girl, but an absolutely horrifying figure/plum of smoke appears and attacks the young couple, reinforcing the horror trope that having sex will get you killed. Knowing “Twin Peaks,” this couple may not actually be dead, but their odd coffee date turned bloodbath ended up being some of the best material of the episode; I am very much interested in learning more about this experiment, as well as the force that attacked the couple. What is the connection to the town of Twin Peaks?

Also outside of Twin Peaks is a storyline set in the town of Buckhorn, South Dakota, where an elderly woman phones the police after realizing that she hasn’t seen her neighbor in days. The police arrive and discover a grim scene; the neighbor’s head is found her in bed alongside the body of a John Doe. From this, the police apprehend their suspect (a local school principal played by Matthew Lilliard) after finding his fingerprints all over the deceased woman’s apartment. The episode spends a lot of time in this town, but the reason for this is explained later in the episode as Evil Cooper seems to want information from the principal’s assistant. Evil Cooper pays a visit to the town and is shown murdering the wife of Matthew Lilliard’s character who was having an affair with his lawyer…talk about drama; there is literally so much happening in these first two episodes, but I have to give David Lynch and Mark Frost credit for fleshing out the new characters and making them fit into the “Twin Peaks” universe. We also get our first look at Jennifer Jason Leigh’s character, who appears to be a love interest of Evil Cooper. There is a brief scene that takes place in Las Vegas between two men who seem to be afraid of a superior, possibly Evil Cooper; this scene feels somewhat out of place, but it may just be that there is no context to it yet.

The new season of “Twin Peaks” does feel different from the original in the sense that the newer characters receive more screentime than the originals, at least in the premiere. However, the zany residents of Twin Peaks are checked in on during the first two hours. Most notably, the employees of the Sheriff’s Department are still hard at work, but things have definitely changed. Secretary Lucy (Kimmy Robertson) and Officer Andy (Harry Goaz) are still as goofy as they were when we last saw them, but they have since married and had a son together (many fans have speculated that Michael Cera will play the role of Wally Brennan, but one internet theorist believes that the young man in New York City may be the son). There’s also Deputy Hawk (Michael Horse) who is investigating the disappearance of Cooper, although he and the others are unaware of what went down in the Black Lodge. The most saddening material in the episode is that between Deputy Hawk and Margaret Lanterman, also known as the Log Lady (Catherine E. Coulson, who passed away from cancer in 2015). Margaret and her Log are assisting Hawk in the search for Cooper; what seemed like the ramblings a madwoman initially, Margaret’s Log has proved to be incredibly helpful and ultimately leads Hawk to the entrance of the Black Lodge. It’s unclear how many episodes Coulson filmed before her death, but seeing the Log Lady again was simply chilling and her phone conversations with Hawk broke my heart.

Other notable returning players include Ben Horne (Richard Breymer), the owner of the Great Northern Hotel, as well as his brother Jerry (David Patrick Kelly). While they may only be in the premiere for a single scene, their relationship seems to remain the same and I hope we get to see more of their ridiculous antics; this scene does include an appearance by Ashley Judd, who plays Ben’s secretary/assistant. She is one of the high profile new cast members, but its possible that this is only a cameo; Laura Dern, Jim Belushi, Michael Cera, Amanda Seyfried and Naomi Watts are just a few of the other prominent actors set to appear sometime this season. We also get a look at Sarah Palmer (Grace Zabriskie), who has been through a lot during her time in the series, losing both her daughter Laura and husband Leland (Ray Wise). There isn’t much to say about her yet, but seeing her glaring at a large television screen as a brutal animal attack plays reminds me how much I love Grace Zabriskie’s subtle acting. Finally, the show makes a return to the Roadhouse, where Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick) and her friends down some drinks and listen to the melodies of the Chromatics, a real life band that perfectly captures the musical feeling of the series. Shelly talks about her daughter (it’s not clear if Shelly actually married Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook), but this will likely be explored in later episodes) and also fellow original character James Hurley (James Marshall), who arrives at the Roadhouse with a friend; Shelly claims that James has always been cool, but I strongly disagree as he’s always irritated me with his brooding stare and annoying subplots.

The return to Twin Peaks is both wonderful and strange. While I may not have had to wait 25 years for the series to return, I am overjoyed that it is back. The tone feels far darker than the original series, evoking the prequel film “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me.” Still, there are shades of humor present and the eccentric nature of the characters has not been lost. As the series enters a new era, the overall plot of the series is still mostly mysterious, but it definitely seems as though the conflict between Good and Evil Cooper will take center stage as the world expands. With its horrifying and trippy sequences, plus the inclusion of profanity and sex, “Twin Peaks” enters new territory, justifying the move to Showtime. The premiere may not have been perfect, but I trust the vision of Lynch and Frost; the next sixteen episodes will surely be a roller coaster ride and I’m ready for every minute of it. Episodes 3 and 4 will air on Sunday, but are also available to stream now on the Showtime app. I will be reviewing the first half of the season after the midpoint (Episode 9) airs and I will provide a full season retrospective after the finale, so be sure to check back. Until then, I hope you enjoy your coffee and cherry pie, and be sure to watch out for those doppelgangers.

