Tournament time

After finishing within the top five in conference, it's time for the 49ers to take on the tournament

Though classes are out for the summer, the baseball team is still hard at work. After sweeping Marshall in the final weekend of the regular season, the team qualified for the Conference USA tournaments.

Baseball finished the season tied for third in a competitive C-USA, earning a four-seed behind Southern Miss, ODU and FAU. The team touts a 32-22 overall record and an 18-12 conference record. The squad enteres tournament play on a four-game winning streak.

Charlotte will face a five-seed Louisiana Tech in the opening round of the tournament Wednesday evening.

Entering the tournament, the 49er offense has hit its stride. After Saturday’s 18-hit performance, the Niners have gone six straight games with double-digits in the hits column.

The offense is headlined by senior Zach Jarrett and junior Hunter Jones who both carry six-game hitting streaks. Jackson Mims also holds a five-game streak entering tournament play.

When Charlotte squared up with LA Tech in the regular season, the Niners took two out of the three games. Since joining C-USA in the 2014 season, Charlotte has the advantage of 9-4 in the all-time matchups between the two teams.

Last year in the C-USA Tournament, however, it was the Bulldogs that knocked Charlotte out of the tournament after defeating the 49ers 13-3.

Charlotte looks to extend a stellar season in the tournament. Their first game in the two-game elimination style contest is Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. central time in Biloxi, MS.

