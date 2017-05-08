Police Blotter: Reports filed April 29 through May 5

| May 8, 2017

The following are reports of criminal and other incidents responded to by the UNC Charlotte campus Police & Public Safety from April 29 through May 5.

Accident

April 29

  • Facilities Drive – While backing, driver of vehicle one struck vehicle two. Vehicle two was parked and unoccupied. No injuries were reported.
  • Lot 21 – Officer took a report in reference to a hit and run.

May 1

  • Cameron Boulevard – Subject struck a curb on the right, over corrected and struck the curb on the left. Officer issued a state citation for provisional DWI.

May 3

  • Lot 25 – While parking, driver of vehicle one struck vehicle two that was parked and unoccupied, and left the scene. Witnesses came forward and reported the incident

May 4

  • Lot 6 – While parking, driver of vehicle one struck vehicle two that was parked and unoccupied and left the scene. Witnesses came forward and reported the incident.

May 5

  • Storrs Lane – While backing, driver of vehicle one struck vehicle two. Vehicle two was parked and unoccupied. No injuries were reported.
  • Lot 6 – Driver of vehicle one struck vehicle two. Vehicle two was parked and unoccupied. No injuries were reported.
  • Robinson Hall Parking Lot – Vehicle two was slowing to make a left hand turn when it was struck in the rear by vehicle one. No injuries were reported.
  • Lot 19 – Officers took a report of a hit and run.

Arrest

May 1

  • Holshouser Hall – Subject was arrested after it was discovered that he had a warrant for his arrest

May 4

  • Near Memorial Hall – Officer arrested subject in reference to warrants out of another county and received a state citation for possession of marijuana.

Burglary 

  • Scott Hall – Victim stated that items were removed from his residence hall that was secure, while he was asleep.

Larceny

May 3

  • Hawthorne Hall – Officer took a report of a missing bicycle seat.

May 4

  • Fretwell – Unknown person(s) removed sensors from the urinals in the men’s bathroom on the first floor.

Liquor Law Violation

May 1

  • Cameron Boulevard – Subject struck a curb on the right, over corrected and struck the curb on the left. Officer issued a campus appearance ticket in reference to underage drinking.

May 3

  • Laurel Hall – Officer issued two state citations and three campus apperance tickets in reference to underage drinking
  • Lot 25 – Officer issued a state citation in reference to underage drinking

Vandalism

May 1

  • Lot 25 – Unknown person(s) scratched a word into the hood of the victim’s vehicle.

