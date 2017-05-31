MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Wonder Woman’ is an Amazon prime

Thanks to a classic sense of comic wonder, beautiful direction from Patty Jenkins and a star-making performance from Gal Gadot, this origin story stands above all the rest

There seems to be this myth in the film community that you must choose a definite side in the “Marvel vs. DC” feud that was created from fans. In the past, it was a bit harder to clock who was doing better work, with Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy truly standing head and shoulders above any superhero saga to date. Now, with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Captain America: Civil War” and “Doctor Strange” all finding success in the past year, it seems that Marvel Studios are on quite the roll with their successes. DC, on the other hand, has faced a few issues with the construction of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). With its first installment, “Man of Steel” receiving lukewarm reviews from critics, it seemed that DC and Warner Bros. needed to push themselves to not only live up to the standard being set by Marvel Studios, but also with the standard set by themselves earlier. With 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” this was DC’s chance to show the world how epic it could really be. While I still stand by that “Batman v Superman” isn’t a complete disaster, it certainly was no “Avengers” or “Dark Knight.” But when the time came for DC to showcase their proclivity for the unique in “Suicide Squad,” the world also wasn’t captivated by its means of doing so. While I initially enjoyed the film on first viewing, the film loses its merits on second and third viewings. From here, the general film community somewhat turned their backs on DC, just in time for “Wonder Woman” to release. Rumors of messiness on set and a general incompetence in its shooting flooded the internet and for once, the film community was gullible enough to believe it.

And we were wrong, so wrong.

While I was never a part of the “anti-DC” train, I was beginning to doubt their potential as the powerhouse they made themselves out to be. Therefore, I will still accept any “I told you so’s” from DC fans, because “Wonder Woman” is not only good, it’s the best film of 2017 so far.

Diana (Gal Gadot) is the princess of Themyscira, an island kingdom hidden from the world, populated only with female warriors known as Amazons. Daughter of Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) and student of Antiope (Robin Wright), Diana is a warrior of the fiercest kind. When Diana witnesses Steve Trevor (Chris Pratt) break through their barriers and crash into the ocean in an airplane, she is fascinated, as Steve is the first man any of these women have ever seen. When Steve tells the Amazons of World War I, happening outside their kingdom, Diana feels a duty to leave Themyscira forever to save lives in the war and defeat Ares, the Greek god of war that she knows is causing the war.

It’s not surprising that Gadot is absolutely radiant and powerful as Wonder Woman, because even with her debut in “Batman v Superman,” Gadot ruled every single scene she was in, except here, she is the star, not a featured player. In a world of witty and clever superheroes, Gadot does Wonder Woman with a refreshing straight face that we haven’t found in a superhero since Christian Bale’s Batman (sorry, Ben Affleck). Diana’s naïveté to the ways of the outside world are wonderfully crafted, showing her not as some sort of unknowing buffoon rumbling around, but the sort of idealistic hero that we all wish we could be, but feel as if the world has stopped us from being. Diana is the best out of all of us, and Gadot is the best of the entire DCEU by far.

Supporting roles also get a lot of love in “Wonder Woman.” Pine, rather than being a tacked on love interest, feels worthy of Diana. While he is heavily anchored by the confides of society, Steve feels like the only person to equal Diana’s idealism and drive. Even when the love story comes into play, it feels earned and satisfying to see, as they both play off of each other so well. Nielsen and Wright kick quite a bit of ass as Diana’s main role models, especially Wright, who does physical work that we’ve never seen her do before. There’s a different sort of fire in each of their performances, but fires that feel equally represented in the woman that Diana becomes come the film’s end, and that sort of development is something that is incredibly hard to find in a film these days, let alone a blockbuster.

“Wonder Woman” is not as colorful and lush as something like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is, but to expect that from something like this is to expect something that will never happen. As the first film with a budget over $100 million directed by a woman, Patty Jenkins combines the best of fantasy cinema, war cinema and superhero films into a single, cohesive tone that flows wonderfully. The sequences on Themyscira are lush, beautiful and wondrous; while the war sequences feel gritty and down to Earth in a way that makes it feel like anything but a superhero film; while its final act feels like a proper superhero film of the most classic kind. This is a movie that feels straight of the 1960s in its wondrous, hopeful tone to it, but incredibly modern in its badass, feminist message.

While “Wonder Woman” is a primarily serious film, it does pack quite a bit of humor into its screenplay too. Playing off of Diana’s unique, idealistic naïveté, the film opens up quite a bit of laugh out loud moments that really balance wonderfully with the film’s darker elements, which are quite powerful. Covering the darkness of World War I, “Wonder Woman” isn’t a particularly cheerful film, but it finds its moments of vulnerability and makes the best out of them, turning some great humor, inspiring hopefulness and radiant beauty.

And there it is, I said the F word. “Wonder Woman” is a feminist film, and if you have an issue with that, I’m sorry you feel threatened by women. “Wonder Woman” doesn’t go out of its way to put out a feminist message, but does so on its own merits. “Wonder Woman” doesn’t have to do anything to be a feminist film, as its the first superhero film with a female lead in over 12 years and the first $100 million+ film directed by a woman, this is a movie that already has female empowerment written all over it without even playing a single frame of the film. That being said, “Wonder Woman” is full of female badassery that not many films, especially not studio-produced blockbusters, ever get around to showing. “Wonder Woman” doesn’t just empower Diana, it empowers every Amazon she grew up around; it empowers Etta Candy (Lucy Davis) and every other woman who might not be an Amazon warrior; it empowers little girls who get to see this film with their mothers and sisters; it empowers men to celebrate and cherish all the amazing things the women in their lives do, and it empowers moviegoers to not give up hope in cinema, or in anything.

In a shocking turn of events, I’ll say it again: “Wonder Woman” is the best film of 2017 so far. This is an absolutely masterful film about the power of idealism in a world where idealism has been lost. This is a rousing, thrilling, hopeful and beautiful film that turns everything we thought we knew about how a superhero film could be made on its head by returning to the classic sense of wonder that has been lost in translation from many of these films of late. “Wonder Woman” doesn’t try to show off how clever or new it is, but runs off of its own unique merits that have yet to be explored in a modern superhero film. This mixture of old and new make “Wonder Woman” a standard in how to mix tones and still create something entirely foreign feeling. This is an important film for all people, regardless of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, class or any other societal labels. “Wonder Woman” is a film and a hero for all people.

5/5

Directed by: Patty Jenkins

Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis.

Runtime: 122 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and some suggestive content.

Also available in Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D and IMAX 3D.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents, in association with Tencent Pictures and Wanda Pictures, an Atlas Entertainment/Cruel and Unusual production, “Wonder Woman”

