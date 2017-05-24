MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ provides charming formula, nothing more

While it doesn't do anything new or particularly inventive, Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg's debut to the franchise does provide for summer crowd-pleasing fun

There’s a certain dated quality that comes in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise now, as it just seems to be a little outside of its peak timeframe now, feeling a bit more like a reboot than that of a sequel, but alas, in the age of reboots, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” is a proper sequel, which somehow feels admirable in itself. Myself, I have always enjoyed the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, even if the only film in the series that I’ve truly loved was the first entry. I thought the second film was a step down in quality, while the third film was just too convoluted and incomprehensible to follow, despite being pretty. The fourth film in the series; the first film without the two romantic leads of Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley, was pretty ill-received by critics, but I found the film to be the best entry in the series since the first one, though the bar for that isn’t particularly high. I’m still a bit perplexed at the decision to make yet another film in the franchise, but it’s still fairly welcome in and of itself.

And even though the formula is rubbing thin, there’s something classically charming about “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

First things first: is this the best “Pirates of the Caribbean” film since the original? Perhaps, but what needs to be established is that this film still doesn’t come in range of being even slightly as good as the original, or even as wondrously breathtaking as its thematically cold sequels, but it does provide for a stronger sense of swashbuckling action that we really haven’t seen since the first film.

Being a “Pirates of the Caribbean” film, of course the film is headlined by Johnny Depp, in quite possibly his most iconic role in his plethora of iconic roles. Depp and Sparrow represent my biggest complaint about “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” in that it doesn’t particularly feel like Jack anymore, which was my biggest issue with the fourth film as well. He’s relegated to an almost exclusively comical, drunken buffoon with good luck when it comes to action. The beauty of the character in the earlier films was his balance of idiocy and pure genius, something that’s missing from this film. Still, as a constant to the series, you kind of just have to…accept it for what it is at this point. It’s too iconic of a role to remove from the series, but too overplayed to be truly impressive anymore.

Supporting roles are kinder to the film than Sparrow is, making “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” more palatable, especially when it comes to Javier Bardem. Bardem, known for his villainous roles in films like “No Country for Old Men” and “Skyfall” steals the show as Captain Salazar, a cursed Spanish captain bound to the sea as a ghost. After breaking from his constraints in the Bermuda Triangle, Salazar and his crew begin their search for Sparrow as revenge for cursing him in the first place. While Bardem is more over the top than he normally is, I felt a much stronger presence with him than I have felt with other “Pirates of the Caribbean” villains in the past. Meanwhile, pseudo-Bloom/Knightley replacements Brenton Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario actually hold audience’s attention as Henry and Carina, two new characters with ties to the franchise’s past in their own rights. Scodelario especially brings the sort of feminine touch that the series has sorely missed since Knightley’s departure in 2007.

Directed by “Kon-Tiki” helmers Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, there is a new sort of feel to the series that hasn’t been seen before in its almost over-stylized aesthetic to it, but still feel constrained by franchise precedent set before it. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” feels more epic than the fourth installment and more cohesive than the third one, and this marriage creates something much more enjoyable visually than seen before. Having had screened the film in IMAX 3D, the film is much larger in its 1.90:1 exclusive aspect ratio, though I would like to see the film in the more cinematic 2.35:1 ratio seen in normal theaters. Being the second film in the series to be released in 3D, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” is a much more restrained 3D experience than the fourth film, with the 3D craze having died down and the film being shot in 2D and converted. Still, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” is a visual treat that demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible, which IMAX offers (and because the Dolby Cinema at Concord Mills is not showing the film, rather “Baywatch,” for some reason).

But what about the story? Does it even matter at this point? Surprisingly, yes. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” connects with the original series, rather than being a standalone film, which makes the film feel more classically “Pirates of the Caribbean” than it could’ve. Though the promise of the return of two key characters might’ve been a bit overstated, it’s still nice to see their return and conclusion to their story. In fact, while I believe the film is being marketed as the last film in the franchise to simply cover Disney’s ass after “Alice Through The Looking Glass” and it’s box-office results, I really would like for “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” to be the final film in the franchise. It’s gone on for 14 years, had 5 installments, one unofficial conclusion, and given the nature of this film’s conclusion, I would say it’s time for Ol’ Jack to finally hang up the captain’s hat.

One’s enjoyment of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” comes down to one thing: how you view the rest of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga. The film doesn’t do anything new or surprising, which is a bit of a shame considering the hype surrounding the film after being screened for select journalists at a Disney expo, but regardless, it’s classic summertime fun that we don’t see often. It’s a shame to see Depp take the character in such a strange direction that isn’t as charming or enjoyable as it was before, but if the film fulfills its promise of being the last film in the franchise, I can’t complain about the state of seeing off Jack in. With a good villain, swashbuckling action, a continuation of a story I actually care about and a solid conclusion to the saga, I can honestly say that “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” still charmed me, despite all its gorgeous imperfections. Just let it be the last, please.

3/5

Directed by: Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg

Starring: Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Kevin R. McNally, Golshifteh Farahani, and Geoffrey Rush.

Runtime: 129 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for intense sequences of adventure violence and some suggestive content.

Also available in Disney Digital 3D, RealD 3D and IMAX 3D.

Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer Films present, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

