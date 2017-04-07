Holshouser Hall rape charges dropped
Rape charges against Joshua Arford, the UNC Charlotte student accused of sexually assaulting another student in February, were dropped Friday by the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, due to a lack of sufficient evidence.
The victim, a 19-year-old female, accused 18-year-old Arford of raping her after leaving an an off-campus fraternity party with him. Witnesses confirmed that both students were intoxicated.
According to the district attorney’s office, the sexual intercourse was consensual at first but the victim asked Arford to stop after experiencing discomfort. She later told the sexual assault nurse examiner, “I believed he stopped but I don’t know.”
Second-degree rape cannot be proven because the victim told investigators that she wanted to have sexual intercourse and that the act began as consensual. The State requires that the act be by force or against the will of the victim to prove second-degree rape.
The State would have to proceed under a theory of mental incapaciation, which cannot be proven when the victim voluntarily causes their incapacitation, or proving that the victim was physically helpless, which the State has no evidence of since the victim does have memories of the evening and activity on her phone record during the time frame in question
How unfortunate this ordeal must have been for this young man! False rape accusations seem to be a very scary and ugly growing trend in our country. The victim in this case being the young man has been crucified by the media before a thorough investigation. He had his name and reputation slandered due to the accuser’s (obvious to anyone reading this) false accusations. Why is this girl not being portrayed as the criminal that she is for ruining this young man’s life? She lie’s and he is arrested, tarred, and feathered by the media? I don’t think that her identity should be protected when he is obviously the victim in this case. This is gender bias. Why isn’t she being charged for sexual assault? He was also intoxicated as was she. This case was obviously not thoroughly investigated by the college or the police. Studies show that young men falsely accused of rape accusations may result in PTSD, anxiety, depression, and suicide. The false accuser, the real criminal, needs to be held accountable for her actions and should be publicly known to the media as a result of the damage she has inflicted on so many lives. There is a wonderful online support group called “Help Save Our Sons” for those young men and their families whom are falsely accused of sexual assault. Laws need to be changed to protect those falsely accused and to bring the lying accuser to justice. This is a discrace to women whom accutally are victims of this horribly violent and very real crime. It is not helping those women, it is harming them. Mothers of sons getting ready to go off to college, please warn them of this danger.