MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Life’ is an artful, effective rip-off

It's not original in the absolute slightest, but for what its worth, Daniel Espinosa's sci-fi horror does its job relatively well

Space movies are quite the hot commodity nowadays, with nearly every studio dipping their foot into the sub-genre with varying degrees of success. To this day, “Gravity” has yet to be topped when it comes to sheer ferocity of a space film, while “Interstellar” was easily the most ambitious, while “The Martian” found fun in the genre. Still, the modern boom was nothing on the ripples that “Alien” made on the film world when it dropped in 1979, a series that is continuing to this day with its most recent and upcoming installment, “Alien: Covenant” dropping into theaters this May. Yet, when the trailer for “Life” dropped, I struggled to find any sort of emotion on it at all. It looked competently made and it’s cast was impressive, but even going into the film, I felt like I was walking into a shameless rip-off of both “Alien” and “Gravity” combined.

And it was, but hear me out, “Life” is still surprisingly effective.

“Life” focuses on a group of six astronauts in the International Space Station (Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, Olga Dihovichnaya) working to retrieve a returning rover from the surface of Mars to study its contents. Upon studying the contents, they discover a living cell that begins to slowly grow, giving proof of the first life beyond Earth. As the cell multiplies and grows into an organism, the crew slowly begins to discover that the organism’s first instinct is to survive by any means necessary. Together, the crew must destroy the organism before it kills them first, as well as preventing it from dropping into the Earth’s atmosphere.

“Life” has quite an impressive cast for a film of its caliber, and they’re all given a good amount of material to work with, primarily that of Gyllenhaal and Ferguson. While this is no one’s best work to date, the film rests nicely on the performances of its affable ensemble who all have nice chemistry. That being said, the standout here is Ferguson, who seems to always shine in each film that she subsequently is cast in. Ferguson commands this sort of emotional heaviness with her characters that you don’t get from many actors, as she can even find emotional heft in underwritten characters, which arguably was a bit of the case here.

Sure, the characters are a bit thin in “Life,” but what it does get right is the interactions made with the alien species, which ended up being a lot more violent and scary than what was initially shown in the trailers. “Life” is not light-hearted, uplifting PG-13 fare, but an R-rated sci-fi horror film that actually uses its horror element to its advantage. Is “Life” a terrifying film? Not particularly, at least not in the traditional sense, but its tone in itself is commendable for a big-budget, high-profile studio film that didn’t feel the need to bitch out of something a little more vicious for the sake of making its budget back.

With that, it should be worth noting that while “Life” is visually splendorous on the big screen, it is the most intimate of the wave of new age space flicks, focusing less on the vastness of space and much more on the constriction of the space station. Though director Daniel Espinosa finds a way to play with the balance of these two things quite well. Using circumstances to often times make the outside feel inescapable and the inside sometimes feel endless and vast. This dichotomy of spatial manipulation serves “Life” quite well on the directorial front, making many of its scares even more effective.

Admittedly, “Life” does lose a bit of steam in its second act leading into its finale, but the third act of the film, especially its final moments, really cement everything that the filmmakers wanted “Life” to be. The final moments of “Life,” without giving any spoilers, is one of the more effectively jarring endings that I’ve seen in a film in a while.

Being as beautiful as it is, “Life” is only receiving a limited, IMAX 2D release at the last second, meaning that the large-scale format most likely will not hit Charlotte (because who would kick “Beauty and the Beast” out of IMAX when it’s making so much money?), but luckily, even on a smaller screen, “Life” is effective. If anything, I wish Sony had opted for a 3D release of the film over an IMAX release, as some of the material in the film simply seemed to be asking to be seen in the stereoscopic format, as well as some scenes involving the life-form itself could’ve been inherently heightened.

Despite itself, “Life” still proves to have some life in it, thanks to its talented cast and crew that do their hardest to convince us that this is anything but a rip-off of “Alien,” which it still manages to be. Still, comparisons aside, “Life” is a ferocious, thrilling, disturbing and sometimes straight mean-spirited sci-fi horror flick that has no qualms about going fully into its R-rating and horror elements about it. Sure, any person would want a film this well-done to be more original, if not a completely borrowed storyline, but “Life” has enough tricks up its sleeve and talent in its DNA to move past all this into something much more jarring.

3.5/5

Directed by: Daniel Espinosa

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, Olga Dihovichnaya.

Runtime: 103 minutes

Rating: R for language throughout, some sci-fi violence and terror.

Also available in select IMAX theaters.

Columbia Pictures and Skydance present, a Skydance production, a film by Daniel Espinosa, “Life”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film