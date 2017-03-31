MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Ghost in the Shell’ is a hauntingly effective thriller, despite its controversy

The fact that this movie is good doesn't mask the inherent problems of its casting, but from a purely critical standpoint, it works quite well

Let’s get the elephant out of the room right now, so I can focus on the film at hand and its effectiveness without bringing the politics of its production into account. “Ghost in the Shell,” an adaption of the über-popular 1995 anime film of the same name (which in turn was based on the 1989 manga), has been steeped in controversy since the very start due to the casting of superstar Scarlett Johansson in the role of Major Mira Killian (originally named Matoko Kusanagi), a character of Japanese descent. As someone who is not of Asian descent, I do completely understand sympathize with those who criticize this decision and how it could’ve been done differently. There are so many talented Japanese actresses who could’ve taken on the role (including Rila Fukushima, who actually plays a small supporting role in this film). “Ghost in the Shell” shows off this futuristic Tokyo as a world of diversity, with people Japanese, Chinese, Afro-British, African, Latino, Indian, etc. descent populating the city, which finds the casting a little more digestible in context, but the severe history of whitewashing in Hollywood, especially in that of Asian roles of late, brings a whole new context to the argument. Many fans of “Ghost in the Shell” have argued over Makoto’s ethnicity, as it’s quite ambiguous in the source material, but the reception still is as divided as ever. That being said, I entered “Ghost in the Shell” as a critic and someone who loves movies and actually thought the film could have some potential outside of this. So I will not bring up the casting controversy again while critiquing the film.

It should also be worth noting that I have not seen or read any iteration of “Ghost in the Shell” before this film.

In a futuristic Tokyo, we’re introduced to a world where humans have excelled themselves technologically to give themselves cybernetic enhancements to their body. Major Mira Killian (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind: a human mind in the shell of a cybernetic organism. After suffering an accident that rendered her body useless, Hanka Robotics transferred her brain and consciousness to the body of another organism, but after such procedure is forced into agent work for Section 9, a law enforcement division of Tokyo. While investigating the suspicious and brutal murder of the founder of Hanka, Major is embroiled in a fight to locate an elusive, violent individual behind the attack, but begins to discover that her newfound life might not be as genuine as her manufacturers had made it out to be.

Removing any sort of sociopolitical context to the casting, Johansson actually delivers one killer performance in the film, which simply goes on to solidify her even further as one of the greatest female action stars to ever grace the screen, if she hadn’t done that already. It’s rare to find a star so committed to the art of the action film without sacrificing any actual acting that many of her male action-star counterparts lose in translation. While I can’t speak on her character depth in relation to the original version of Major, but Johansson finds a strange hybrid of badassery and fragility at the exact same time and it really does the character good when the film begins to delve into the past of Major.

Beyond Johansson, the film actually doesn’t feature a very recognizable cast, save for “Beat” Takeshi Kitano, who is one of the biggest celebrities Japan has ever created, and Juliette Binoche. Still, the cast surrounding Johansson does a nice job with their characters, even if they don’t feature anywhere close to the amount of depth that Major has as a character.

If there was one large issue with “Ghost in the Shell,” it would be in Rupert Sanders’s direction. Now, Sanders doesn’t do a bad job at all with “Ghost in the Shell,” because it is a beautiful, unique feeling film, but the big issue is that he really didn’t take as many chances as he could have in a film like this. For something so uniquely quirky and shiny, the direction, while polished, is a bit too straightforward and generic to match the ambition that the production design and visual effects offered. Still, I feel like I still must reiterate that this is in no way a poorly directed film, it’s just safely directed, and without any sort of risk in filmmaking, especially in something like this, it loses a lot of its effect.

At 107 minutes, “Ghost in the Shell” is pretty short compared to that of other blockbusters of its kind, but it never overstays its welcome for one second, which is such a rarity in films these days that I feel like congratulating a film on it feels unnecessary, but also wholly special. The pacing to the film is one that actually works, especially in its setup, without ever feeling particularly drawn out or forced. This is a film that knows it doesn’t need to drag out its runtime for the sake of “epicness,” but rather makes a film that feels naturally flowing, no matter its length.

Having seen “Ghost in the Shell” in IMAX 3D, it’s easy to say that this is hands down the way to go when viewing the film. The 3D element isn’t the most stunning use of the format to date, but the absolutely stunning visuals in the film make the inflated size of an IMAX screen so much more worth it. Even better, the film was shot in a taller 1.85:1 aspect ratio, unlike the typical 2.35:1 ratio most blockbusters shoot in, making the image bigger and more immersive on the IMAX screen, taking up the whole digital screen with no black bars bordering the top and bottom, emulating that of a film shot in IMAX.

For what it’s worth, and despite itself, “Ghost in the Shell” delivers for the most part. The biggest issue with the final product lies in Sanders not taking enough creative chances as a filmmaker, which makes the camera work and cinematic choices made between him and DP Jess Hall feel a little bit too conventional for a film of its uniqueness. Despite its valid controversy, Johansson also nails her role as Major, as badass as some female characters come. Whether “Ghost in the Shell” does the original works justice is beyond me, but for a big-budget, late March blockbuster surrounded by controversy, the end result is something much more beautiful, haunting and thrilling than one might anticipate.

3.5/5

