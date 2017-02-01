Underrated Movie Awards

These are the people and performances who aren't going to be recognized among the Oscars but deserve recognition.

Award shows are absurd. We’ve built them up to be the signifiers of taste, but if one looks close enough, they are usually trivial in determining which art, music, film etc. is of particular importance. This is not a new thing either; all one has to do is look back at the history of the Grammys or Oscars to see a disconnect between the best or most memorable art from that period and those awarded by the voting body.

Currently, the Emmys seem to be the only awards that seem to have their thumb on the pulse of popular culture. With the Oscar nominations being released for 2017, there are, per usual, numerous films and performances that simply didn’t make the cut for various reasons. As much as the Oscars would like to believe they celebrate the diversity and breadth of the entire industry, they actually just warp our idea of what a great movie is.

Some genres are thought higher than others (there’s a reason we rarely see great sci-fi or crime films take home Oscars), the weird and provocative are often shunned, and terrific comedy performances are often thought less than those in a drama, no matter how much they may make us laugh. So let’s be clear, I love “Moonlight,” I was moved by “Manchester by the Sea” and I thought “La La Land” was some of the most fun I had at the movies last year but those films are going to get their accolades here in a few weeks. This is for all the overlooked people and performances from the 2016 movie year.

Best Comedic Performance by an Actor Not Known for Comedy: Colin Farrell in “The Lobster”

Farrell may be our most underrated character actor. The problem is most of Hollywood seems to think he is a straightforward leading man. Where he excels is playing rather strange and unusual characters. In “The Lobster,” possibly the funniest movie I saw in 2016, he plays a divorced middle aged man sent to a hotel for single people. If the occupants of the hotel can’t find a mate after one month of stay, they are turned into an animal of their choice. The whole cast is rather marvelous, but there’s something about Farrell; his awkward demeanor, deadpan line delivery and goofy looks that makes it a work of perfection.

Best Performance that was Surprisingly Not Nominated for an Oscar: Amy Adams in “Arrival” and “Nocturnal Animals”

Adams is one of the best actresses of her generation, and her performance in “Arrival” is probably one of her best. For those who have yet to see Denis Villeneuve’s terrific cerebral sci-fi picture, I’ll keep plot details to a minimum, but let’s just say things get complex. However, Adams manages to keep the movie grounded in a reality. “Arrival” could easily get caught up in its space-time science or overwhelmed by atmosphere, but with Adams as the lead, the movie has a certain warmth to it. Then there is “Nocturnal Animals,” which has the actress basically just reading a book the whole movie. That’s it! It’s not exactly the kind of role that gives her a lot to do, but it’s limitations show off her strengths as an actress. Is it a bit below her talent? Probably, but boy does she put everything into turning those pages and giving reactions of pure shock. She’s so entrancing that you don’t realize the role, and the movie in general, is as hollow as it is until after you leave the theater. That takes skill!

Best Performance by an Actor Nominated for Another Movie: Ryan Gosling in “The Nice Guys”

Yes, I know Gosling is nominated for Best Actor currently, but hear me out. It’s for the wrong performance. Don’t get me wrong, he’s good in “La La Land,” but the best Gosling of 2016 is the one with the goofy facial hair, bumbling around 70’s L.A. with Russell Crowe. Shane Black’s detective comedy was a flop at the box-office, so it’s likely few got to experience what may be the best comedic performance of 2016. Imagine Philip Marlow as a clumsy, slightly dim-witted but otherwise lovable alcoholic and you got Gosling’s character of Holland March. It’s a work of physical comedy on the level of Charlie Chaplin. Just his reactions to situations around him can make you burst with laughter, like his face subtly shaking after witnessing a murder in a hotel. The best example is maybe this scene, where Gosling meets Crowe’s character for the first time and belts out a girlish coyote yelp after getting his arm broken.

Scariest Performance: John Goodman in “10 Cloverfield Lane”

John Goodman might be the best actor on the planet without an Oscar. His presence in almost any movie is simply magnificent, even if the movie itself is a complete misfire. All one needs to do is look at his IMDb page to see the plethora of great films he has been involved with. The man is capable of playing just about any kind of part: funny, lovable and, in the case of “10 Cloverfield Lane,” absolutely terrifying. Goodman plays one of those doomsday preppers who saves or kidnaps a young woman, telling her that some catastrophe has happened and she must remain in his underground fortress, abiding by his rules. You’re constantly trying to figure his character out. Is he a hero protecting others from monsters outside or simply a monster of his own? Goodman is a large man as well, and even his physical presence in this movie is used to inspire terror in the audience. I dare you to find any moment from last year as nerve-wracking as the dinner scene where Goodman loses his cool and lashes out.

Best Performance in an Oscar movie Voters Clearly didn’t See: Annette Bening in “20th Century Woman”

Bening is one of those great actresses who rarely gets the credit she deserves. Her role in “20th Century Woman” is one that seems perfectly tailored to her. You somehow understand this entire character’s history, even if it’s not explicitly laid out. Bening internalizes the experiences that this woman, based on writer/director Mike Mills’ mother, has been through, both in her personal life and in the culture at large. It’s a performance focused on subtleties, but because of those subtleties the character feels like a fully realized person.

Best Dancer: Ralph Fiennes in “A Bigger Splash”

Best Music Moment: Sandra Hüller Sings in “Toni Erdmann”

No, it’s certainly not the funniest moment from this likely “Best Foreign Language Film” winner, but it is hard not to at least chuckle a little when Sandra Hüller’s character belts out the Whitney Houston classic “Greatest Love of All.” Hüller’s performance is all restraint; she’s repressed her own strange quirks and built up a protective wall around her personality. The movie primarily sees her estranged father attempting to bring her out of her shell through a variety of awkward encounters. However, it’s not until this moment that we really see her character fully break free, hearing the frustration and inner turmoil belt out of her voice.

Best Scene Stealing Supporting Role: Alden Ehrenreich

Many now know Ehrenreich as the star of the upcoming Han Solo movie, but before he heads off to a galaxy far far away, catch this star making a turn in the Coen brothers most recent project. “Hail, Caesar!” hosts a boatload of big-name stars like George Clooney, Josh Brolin, Scarlett Johansso and Channing Tatum, yet it’s Ehrenreich who emerges as the most memorable performance in the entire movie. He plays a cowboy-hat wearing Western star who is shuffled around to appear in an elegant costume drama. The scene of Ehrenreich struggling to pronounce the line “Would that it were so simple” is possibly one of the funniest scenes of any movie last year.

Best Performance in a Movie Not Enough People Saw: Krisha Fairchild in “Krisha”

Want to see an acting tour de force like no other? How about the kind that makes you think, “Why have I never seen this person in anything before?” and “Why aren’t studios lining up around the block to give him or her a spot in the next big picture?” That’s the feeling of watching Krisha Fairchild in the film “Krisha,” a little indie-movie that few people saw but is probably one of the most underrated pictures of 2016. The film was written and directed by Fairchild’s nephew, with much of the other cast members played by family as well. The plot itself is relatively simple; Fairchild plays a woman returning to her family for Thanksgiving dinner after years of absence and a battle with drug addiction. It’s one of these movies where a family get-together spirals out of control with loved ones screaming and throwing things at each other. Obviously, all the drama stems from Fairchild’s character and her drug addiction. Fairchild delivers the kind of performance that is free from restraint. She embraces the tragic flaws of her character creating something that is raw and devastatingly human.

Best Performance by an Animal: The Goat in “The Witch”

What’s the scariest animal on the planet? If you’ve seen Robert Eggers nightmare inducing horror film, “The Witch,” chances are you’ll say a goat. Why? Because the satanic Black Philip is absolutely horrifying from the way he walks and the way he cocks his head. I was stunned to learn that an actual goat was used on the film, as it seemed unfathomable that a simple farm animal could be this expressive.

Best Movie Destined to be Midnight Cult-Hit: “Green Room”

Genre pictures often get left in the dust during award season, even if they are as well made as this one. But there is a real talent in making these kind of pictures. “Green Room” never strives to be anything more than an adrenaline packed piece of pulp entertainment. The movie is under 90 minutes, contains some of the most shocking violence I’ve seen in the last several years and keeps things relatively simple; a small punk band is held hostage by a group of white supremacists after witnessing a murder back stage at a gig. There’s no filler, just a quick set-up followed by the most nail-biting tension I had at any movie last year. The movie is the kind of violent genre thriller that could have come from someone like Sam Peckinpah arguably would have made in the 70’s, the kind you can imagine watching in a dingy old theater in the late hours of the night.

Funniest Documentary that is Secretly Scary: “Weiner”

Do you look away? Do you laugh? How did anyone agree to let this film crew have this much access? Those are all the questions that will buzz through your head when watching this documentary chronicling Anthony Weiner’s run to mayor of New York in 2013. The project, with almost unparalleled access to his campaign, was meant to highlight a comeback but instead captured a downfall. At the time the film was being shot, news broke of Weiner’s sexting scandal, and the documentary crew captures every scandalous moment as it rocks the campaign. The movie is almost like watching a car crash; you want to look away but somehow you can’t. It’s almost like watching an episode of “Veep” coming to life and is equally hilarious. However, underneath the humor is a dark look at the ugly face of American politics: the lies, the deceit, the sensationalism of scandal. After the election we just had in this country, “Weiner” could be seen as a kind of horror movie.

Most Underrated Movie that Should Have Been a Hit: “Everybody Wants Some!!”

Richard Linklater excels at finding magic in everyday interaction. His best movies are often about people simply going through their day-to-day lives, hanging out or simply conversing. His most recent project, “Everybody Wants Some!!,” is possibly one of the most fun movies of 2016. It should have been a hit. The weak marketing made it look like just your average college party movie, but it’s so much more. There’s a depth to these characters and an effortlessness to the way they interact with each other. The movie is very similar in tone to Linklater’s own “Dazed and Confused,” one of the all-time greatest teen-flicks, having the same meandering story structure built entirely on character interaction. Yet, more than anything the movie is just flat out fun. You walk out feeling as though you’ve just spent the weekend with your best buds.

Best Movie Song that Could Have Been a Top 40 Hit: “Drive it Like You Stole It” from “Sing Street”

