TV REVIEW: ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ – Season 1

"Sweetheart, you bought a car and now you're grinding on the neighbors."

Minor Spoiler Warning for the first season of “Santa Clarita Diet.”

When I first heard about the new Netflix Original Series, titled “Santa Clarita Diet,” my first thought was that the streaming service was adding a trendy cooking show to its impressive roster. I couldn’t have been more wrong. Never could I have imagined that this series would be about Drew Barrymore turning into a zombie and eating people. This odd premise makes for a surprisingly entertaining and hilarious, yet disgustingly gruesome series that leaves me hungry for more.

The zombie-genre has gained new life in the form of popular television shows over the past few years. “The Walking Dead,” “Z Nation” and “iZombie” are all series that give their own take on the undead and manage to draw in many loyal fans. “Santa Clarita Diet” joins this list, but manages to separate itself into its own category. This series may be a comedy, but it still finds a way to be both intense and disturbing. The intensity is similar to that of “Breaking Bad” and “The Americans,” where the protagonists must balance their family life while trying to keep their illegal activities a secret. It definitely isn’t for the faint of heart with its graphic violence; this is one of the most graphic television shows that I have ever seen.

Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star as Sheila and Joel Hammond, married real estate agents in Santa Clarita, California. They live in an upper middle class neighborhood with their teenage daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), who is essentially at a crossroads with her life; she isn’t completely sure what she wants to do with her future and the events of this season only complicate her dilemma more. The Hammond Family is turned upside down one day when Sheila suddenly begins experiencing a handful of strange symptoms, including excessive vomiting and an absent pulse. Eric Bemis (Skyler Gisondo), a neighbor of the family and a friend of Abby, steps in to help the family diagnose Sheila with a rare virus that has caused her to die and reanimate as a zombie. The rest of the season follows the family as they struggle to come to terms with what they must do to satiate Sheila’s cravings for meat.

Nothing in “Santa Clarita Diet” is simple. Sheila initially manages to solve her hunger problem by eating raw beef from the refrigerator, but after an encounter with a co-worker takes a dark turn and she takes her first bite of human flesh, the situation becomes far more complicated. Raw meat is no longer satisfying to Sheila and she realizes that the only way she can survive is if she feasts on other humans. While this isn’t particularly problematic to Sheila, Joel struggles with the prospect of murdering people so that his wife can fill her cannibalistic needs. Sheila and Joel decide to kill only those that are perceived to be the worst of society, including pedophiles and drug dealers. However, even determining this isn’t as simple as it first seems to be. Eventually, Abby and Eric join in on the “hunting” while trying to find a cure for Sheila’s deadly disease. While they attempt to navigate in secret from their law enforcement neighbors, their family dynamic begins crumble.

“Santa Clarita Diet” isn’t a perfect comedy series, but it sure is an entertaining one. The entire premise is intentionally cheesy, allowing the story to have a larger-than-life feel to it. Some of the writing, specifically the dialogue is incredibly inconsistent, especially in the later episodes. However, the series really shines with its cast. Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant have perfect chemistry, accurately portraying a long-lasting marriage with all of its flaws and stressors. Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo also work well together on-screen, developing a friendship that is quirky, awkward and relatable. The series also boasts an impressive list of guest stars, including Nathan Fillion, Andy Richter, Patton Oswalt and Portia de Rossi, all of which add to the hilariousness of the main cast. To put it plainly, “Santa Clarita Diet” surprised me completely. What I thought would be a lame and unfunny disappointment turned out to be a genuinely hysterical and ridiculous series that mixes shocking violence with heartwarming characters. If you’re still on edge about this series, give the first episode a shot and you’ll immediately be hooked, wondering what will happen next. The ten-episode first season is streaming now on Netflix.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Television