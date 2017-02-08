TV REVIEW: ’24: Legacy’ – ‘1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M.’

The clock keeps ticking in the second hour as new threats and characters come to the forefront.

Spoiler Warning for the second hour of “24: Legacy,” as well as all previous seasons of the original series.

THE FOLLOWING TAKES PLACE BETWEEN 1:00 P.M. AND 2:00 P.M.

EVENTS OCCUR IN REAL TIME.

The insane two-night premiere of “24: Legacy” continues with the second hour as the terrorist plot slowly reveals itself. With new characters introduced, the world of “24” continues to grow and expand into new territories. However, there are certain elements of this episode that again feel extremely reminiscent of the original series, showing the viewer that Eric Carter is far more similar to Jack Bauer than he initially seemed. With ten hours left to save the country, will Carter and his makeshift team survive the day in order to stop the growing threats?

The episode kicks off as Eric begins searching for Ben, while Rebecca must face must face Keith after tasing him at the end of the previous hour. Rebecca tells Keith that she doesn’t believe he is really the leak, but she can’t take any chances and decides to leave him in the holding room. Eric receives a phone call from Ben, who proposes a cash exchange for the flash drive. Eric must find a way to hand over $2 million in cash to Ben or he will give the flash drive to Bin-Khalid’s people. Obviously, this is a tall order and both Rebecca and Eric quickly realize that the United States Government will never authorize that type of exchange in an unofficial mission. Ben gives Eric one hour to collect and deliver the money, prompting him to come up with an absolutely idiotic plan.

Elsewhere, Nicole and Isaac slowly open up to each other about Eric and his struggle to readjust to normal life. Isaac has a drug deal, which was set up by his girlfriend Aisha, coming up soon. He receives a phone call from Eric, who pleads for the $2 million in cash, but Isaac won’t even consider lending the money to him. Rather, he jokingly tells Eric that his best bet would be to steal the cash from the Metro Police evidence lockup, where a large sum of money is being held after a major drug bust. This is where Eric takes on Jack Bauer’s trait of regularly putting himself in extremely risky situations that have very little chance of being successful. Isaac tries to talk Eric out of stealing from the police, claiming that it would be a suicide mission, but Eric feels as though he has no other choice. The relationship between Eric and Isaac is quickly becoming one of the most interesting aspects of this new series and I am curious to see if Isaac will work with Eric more of if he will evolve into an antagonist.

This hour does a great job at exploring the day through the eyes of the terrorists, specifically a new character who is revealed to be the son of Ibrahim Bin-Khalid, Jadalla (Raphael Acloque). This is quite a major twist as the day’s threat now has a single formidable leader; it’s also worth noting that Jadalla is incredibly intelligent and level-headed, two traits that may allow him to last longer than many of the previous villains. One of his father’s men continually questions Jadalla action’s and wonders if what they are doing will have any effect on anything; he even goes as far as to pull a gun on Jadalla, which is met by a simple warning to get back to work. Meanwhile, at the high school, Amira (Kathryn Prescott) is revealed to be a member of one of the sleeper cells that will be activated if the terrorists get their hands on the flash drive. She meets with Drew Phelps (Zayne Emory) in an attempt to rid him of his suspicions of her. She concocts an elaborate story about meeting a man from her homeland, Chechnya. The story seems to work until Drew catches Amira flirting with Mr. Harris (Kevin Christy) and makes the connection that the two are working together to perpetuate an attack. Mr. Harris, who has shown that he is incredibly nervous under pressure, lashes out and attacks Drew, killing him in the process. This rapidly progresses this individual storyline and it will be exciting to see how it works into the main narrative. Will Mr. Harris be able to handle creating an explosive so soon after murdering one of his students? Will he and Amira be caught beforehand?

Eric’s insane plan of stealing money from the police is set in motion, but not before he alerts Rebecca and Andy, who both share their concerns and insistence that CTU be brought in to help. Eric ignores their concerns and asks for their assistance in his raid on the police station; Andy explains that he is able to tap into the security and loop the cameras to allow Eric to virtually move invisibly through the station. Using racial profiling to his advantage, Eric is immediately arrested simply by walking down the street. He overcomes two police officers by stealing their guns and creating a bomb seemingly out of thin air (it isn’t exactly clear where he gets the materials for the bomb), which he straps to the back of one of the cops. From there, the trio head into the station where an incredibly tense sequence follows as Eric must make his way to the evidence lockup as an arrested suspect. While I’m not denying that racial profiling is a serious issue in this country, the way it is portrayed in this episode is quite ridiculous and seems more like a plot convenience rather than a genuine political statement.

While Eric makes his way into the police station, we get our first real look at the shady political storyline of the season, an absolutely necessary component of any season of “24.” Senator Donovan arrives at a luxurious mansion for a campaign fundraiser; the mansion turns out to be owned by his father, John (Gerald McRaney). There’s clearly some agitation when Senator Donovan arrives and he immediately calls it out to his father. John speaks with his son in another room where he explains that the opponent in the election is planning on launching an attack ad that directly targets the Donovan Campaign Manager, Nilaa Mizrani (Sheila Vand). The ad claims that Nilaa attended a mosque that hosted radicalized worshipers, who all shared in a hatred of the United States. Senator Donovan is caught off guard by this revelation and immediately confronts Nilaa, who claims that she was simply trying to denounce the mosque’s radicalization. Nilaa announces that she will turn in her letter of resignation right away, but Senator Donovan won’t even consider it and shares that they will fight back. This immediately boosts my appreciation of Senator Donovan, a character who didn’t stand out to me at all in the premiere episode.

Back at Isaac’s house, Aisha listens in to a private conversation between Isaac and Nicole. They’re discussing the fact that after the drug deal is done, Isaac is cutting ties with Aisha. This prompts Aisha to call the lead drug dealer on the opposite side and give him rather vague instructions to kill Isaac during the deal. Luckily, Nicole turns the tables and happens to be listening in on the phone conversation. Aisha is proving herself to be increasingly disloyal, but also fascinating player in the day’s events. She’s taking things in her own hands, even if she’ll most likely wind up dead by the end of the day. I’m also glad to see some development for Nicole and Isaac as they both have immense potential to be stand out characters.

In the police station evidence lockup, Eric zip-ties the cops while he begins collecting the money. He receives a phone call from Ben, warning him that his time to deliver the cash is almost up. However, Eric convinces him to extend his deadline by another 45 minutes. Back at CTU, the Head of Field Operations, a man named Thomas Locke (Bailey Chase), arrives. His presence could jeopardize the operation, so Andy makes an attempt to sidetrack him; there seems to be some history between them that almost feels romantic, but I just might be looking into it too much. Mariana arrives in Locke’s office and shares her feeling that something is off in CTU, explaining that she hasn’t seen Keith in quite a while. From the way she speaks to her nosiness, Mariana is most definitely the cousin of Edgar Stiles. The episode comes to an end as Andy discovers that the government leak used Rebecca’s CTU Director codes; he is able to trace the leak to Nilaa. Suddenly, Keith rushes in and arrests Rebecca and Andy, leaving Eric completely blind inside of the police precinct as the officers quickly realize that they have been infiltrated. Eric manages to block the door to the evidence lockup, but this is clearly only a temporary solution. How will he get out of this situation? Eric has already shown himself to be resourceful and skilled tactically, but the things aren’t looking great right now.

THE CLOCK STRIKES 2:00 P.M.

The second hour of “24: Legacy” is incredibly thrilling to watch, leaving me on the edge of my seat for the entire episode. Eric’s decision to invade the police station and steal cash shows that he is definitely molded after Jack Bauer; the regular defiance of law by Bauer, as well as his habit of breaking into foreign embassies are key actions that show that he did what whatever it would take to get the job done. Eric seems to be taking after him, but I wonder why he didn’t even question if there were other options before launching a potential suicide mission. The developments at the school and with Jadalla create a sense of urgency, but it still isn’t completely clear what the overall threat is; something bad is coming, that much is clear. The revelation that Nilaa is the government mole makes me question if she is simply a red-herring. Any fan of “24” can tell you that just because someone appears to be a villain, doesn’t mean that they actually are. Nilaa seems like too easy of a suspect to be behind everything. The introduction of Gerald McRaney into the series is truly game-changing. His work on “House of Cards” and “This Is Us” showcases his versatility as an actor and I can’t wait to see what his character gets up to. What will happen during the 2 o’clock hour? Find out during the next episode on Monday at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Television