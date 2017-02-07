Senate Update: Initial step in replacing Vice President as official who oversees Senate organizations

The UNC Charlotte Student Government Association (SGA) held their weekly student senate legislative meeting Feb. 2.

Guest speakers

Secretary for State and National Affairs Vincent Cahill spoke to the Senate about the importance of the program Kognito, which educates students on recognizing mental illness in others. Cahill encouraged senators to share the program with various organizations that they are involved with. He also spoke about the possibility of the university incorporating voter registration within the enrollment process for new students.

Secretary for Academic Affairs Robert Russell addressed the Senate and spoke about reevaluating the use of midterm feedback forms. He said there were concerns that the midterm form may be taking away from the end-of-term course evaluations and that many students may not fill out the form. Other possibilities are being looked into to either improve the form or to replace it. He also talked about the library advisory board that was created for students and library staff to work together to make improvement to the library. The board meets on the last Tuesday of every month and meetings are open to anyone.

New student organizations

The Senate approved the following new student organizations:

Art Poetica – This club will study the crafting of poetry, forms and accomplished poets in order for members to grow as writers.

Field Hockey – The goal of Field Hockey is to develop a tight knit community that will lead players to the National Field Hockey League.

Pre-Occupational Therapy Club – This club will encourage interest in the field of Occupational Therapy.

Makerspace – This organization will provide the opportunity for student’s interested in experimenting with computer aided design, collaboration and prototyping objects to work with 3D printers, laser cutters and CNC milling machines.

Approved bills

Student Bill 53.2-14 with the short title “Food and Beverage Line Item Act” was approved by the Senate. This bill allows student organizations to apply for five food grants per semester. Organizations could originally only apply for two food grants.

Student Bill 53.2-15 with the short title “Senate Leadership Comprehensive Remodeling Act” was also approved by the Senate. This bill, if approved financially and passed by a student body vote, would alter the current constitution of the student body. The current constitution gives administrative responsibility to the student body vice president to preside over the Senate. The changes to the bill would give that responsibility to a speaker and a speaker pro tempore who will work out of The Office of the Speaker. This bill was created to lighten the workload of the vice president and to have a senator who is familiar with procedures to reside over the Senate.

