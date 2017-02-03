Niners lose close battle with FAU

Charlotte couldn't sustain their shooting streaks, fall 77-75 against FAU

After the Charlotte men’s basketball team started their contest against FAU shooting 100 percent from behind the arc, the 49ers (10-11, 4-6 C-USA) lost their spark and fell to the Owls (7-13, 3-6 C-USA) in a close one, 77-75.

Jon Davis led all scorers with 19 points to go along with his season-high 9 assists, while Austin Ajukwa made a very strong case as to why he should receive more playing time. Ajukwa was the second highest overall scorer with 18 points in just 23 minutes.

The Niners got off to one of their best starts of the season, hitting their first seven three-point attempts, taking a commanding 28-11 lead with ten minutes to go in the first half.

However, they were unable to maintain that pace as the lead dwindled down to four points after the first half of action.

This was truly a tale of two halves for Charlotte, as it has been for the majority of the season.

“We played well enough to win the game, we just couldn’t sustain it,” coach Mark Price said of his team’s performance on Thursday.

Najee Garvin started for the fourth time in his career and made the best of it, recording 8 points and 11 rebounds. Andrien White contributed 11 points to the total from the bench.

The 49ers came out of half time red hot as well, but eventually cooled off. An 8-0 run by FAU punctuated by a layup from Adonis Filer gave the Owls a 57-56 lead.

Jon Davis helped the 49ers take the lead with a pull-up three pointer, however FAU was able to reclaim the lead and they never looked back.

Charlotte was able to cut it down to one point after a spot-up three-pointer by Hudson Price followed by a three-point play by Davis.

Charlotte had a couple more chances with about 48 seconds remaining in the contest, but they couldn’t close the deal.

The Niners will finish their two game home-stand Saturday at 7 p.m. against C-USA opponent FIU.

Category:Men's Basketball, Sports