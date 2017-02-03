Gaming Roundup: February 2017

From a war-torn Italy to the deep expanse of space, the games industry brings some great titles for the month of February.

“For Honor” – Feb. 14 for PS4, Xbox One and PC

A new title from developer Ubisoft Montreal, “For Honor” takes players back in history to play as some of the best warriors the world has seen. Three factions exist in the game so far including Knights, Vikings and the Samurai who each contain three different classes. The typical gameplay consists of hack and slash combat against easy minions, but the difficulty really ramps up when you come across real people. Players will have to read their opponents attacks in order to block while trying to unleash a deadly combo of their own. The game will feature a single-player campaign, although the primary focus is put on multiplayer where you and your friends will compete against others in a variety of modes in order to bolster your factions status. Players can jump into the medieval combat when “For Honor” releases on Feb. 14.

“Sniper Elite 4” – Feb. 14 for PS4, Xbox One and PC

“Sniper Elite 4” takes players back to Italy during WWII, an era not often explored by the games medium. The game is a stealth based shooter and if you could not guess from its name, focuses on players using a sniper to take out key targets or completing other objectives such as acquiring enemy intel. The maps are said to be even bigger than the games predecessor, offering the player more freedom than ever before to accomplish their mission. Players can use booby traps to cover their tracks as well as mask the sound of their shot with other loud noises occurring on the map in order to avoid detection. One of the games unique qualities is when it slows down time to show where your bullet is landing on the body as well as the organs it hits thanks to a x-ray view of the target. Players who can’t wait to take on the axis powers will have their chance when “Sniper Elite 4” launches on Feb. 14.

“Halo Wars 2” – Feb. 21 for Xbox One and PC

A much desired sequel among fans, “Halo Wars 2” is a real-time strategy game set in the expansive and lore-rich “Halo” universe. The game continues the story of the crew of the UNSC warship named Spirit of Fire soon after they awake from cryosleep, meaning they are completely unaware that the war with the Covenant ended years prior. Conveniently they find themselves at odds with a broken off segment of the Covenant who call themselves the Banished, led by a brilliant military brute named Atriox. The gameplay focuses on maintaining your three main groups of infantry, vehicles and aircraft in combat. The game features a co-op campaign along with the expected online modes including a new one called Blitz, which uses a card collecting mechanic to deploy units. Xbox One and PC owners can expect to get their hands on the game when it launches on Feb. 21.

“Horizon Zero Dawn” – Feb. 28 for PS4

Yet another exclusive for Sony, the developers behind the first-person shooter “Killzone” take a crack at the open-world RPG genre. Set in the far future where nature has taken control of most of the planet and mankind has been pushed back to an age reminscent of the hunter-gatherers, “Horizon Zero Dawn” follows a young woman named Aloy who works to discover the origins of the giant mechanical beasts who now roam the planet as well as what happened to the rest of civilization. The game features a huge map to explore and a unique setting and story to uncover, which should help to build upon Sony’s already strong library of exclusives. PS4 owners ready to brave this new world will have their chance when the game releases on Feb. 28.

