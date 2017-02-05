All eyes on Ajukwa

After putting up 30 points against FIU, take a look at the redshirt junior's performance

It is safe to say that Austin Ajukwa is no longer considered the “new guy” on the team, especially after the performance he gave against the FIU Panthers Saturday, Feb. 4th.

Backed behind a 30-point, 11-rebound game from Ajukwa, Charlotte brought home a win with the final score of 95-80. Ajukwa and Jon Davis were the only two players in the entire game to be competitive on the court for 39 minutes.

In only his 13th start as a 49er, the 6-foot-7 guard obtained his first point of the game a little less than 2 minutes in.

He caught everyone’s eye early, but stayed out of the spotlight until he pulled out his first three-pointer with a little less than 11 minutes to go in the half. After that, it was hard to take your eyes off of him.

His second three-pointer followed shortly after with only 7:40 left on the clock. Including his 2 three-pointers and 6 field goals, Charlotte was able to maintain a 10-point lead (43-33) when 0:00 hit the clock and all of the halftime festivities began.

His momentum carried straight into the last half, and he brought home 2 points within the first minute that he was back on the court.

Ajukwa cast down his 3rd and final three-pointer after he recovered the ball from the Panther’s offence. After FIU missed three free throws, Ajukwa carried the ball back down the court and assisted teammate Davis as he scored yet another two-pointer.

After being fouled on an attempted dunk, Ajukwa was able to sink 1 of 2 free throws, bringing the team up to 87 points. As the seconds counted down, the game ended with the ball in Austin’s hands, and a big smile on his face.

Following all of the excitement and the cheers from the crowd, Ajukwa said it’s “not (the) beginning of my career here at Charlotte anymore.”

Now that he has become more comfortable on the court and in the 49ers jersey, one of his final remarks of the evening was “I’m shooting with more confidence,” and that was very evident to see with the success he had that evening.

