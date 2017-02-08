ALBUM REVIEW: ‘I Decided.’ – Big Sean

Since the beginning of his rap career, Big Sean has been largely overlooked. He’s carried the underdog chip on his shoulder ever since his “Finally Famous” days, waiting for Kanye West to release his first album under the GOOD Music label. With the release of his fourth studio album, “I Decided.,” Big Sean looks to assert his place as one of the best.

Big Sean has grown from a party rapper to one of the best storytellers in the business. We knew he was a storyteller. Even on his older mixtapes, Sean displayed some pretty incredible storytelling skills. Sean’s last album, “Dark Sky Paradise,” was a big hit and showed that he was capable of more than hit singles. The album was full of heart and connected deeply with fans. “I Decided” continues this, but has perfected it even more. It’s clearly his best project yet.

Sean’s forte has always been creating club and party hits — listen to almost any song off “Finally Famous” for confirmation — but “I Decided.” is new and different and will leave both dedicated and casual fans pleasantly surprised. The album shows the artist improving his flow to better fit the songs’ productions. The album isn’t completely new, however. The rapper does stay true to themes found in his old music, such as the heavy trap beats from “Bounce Back” and memorable lyrics like “Forward thinking yeah my mind is ahead of me,” from “Sacrifices” featuring fellow GOOD Music artist Migos.