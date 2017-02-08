ALBUM REVIEW: ‘I Decided.’ – Big Sean
The rapper's fourth album is one giant leap towards him becoming a force to be reckoned with
Since the beginning of his rap career, Big Sean has been largely overlooked. He’s carried the underdog chip on his shoulder ever since his “Finally Famous” days, waiting for Kanye West to release his first album under the GOOD Music label. With the release of his fourth studio album, “I Decided.,” Big Sean looks to assert his place as one of the best.
Big Sean has grown from a party rapper to one of the best storytellers in the business. We knew he was a storyteller. Even on his older mixtapes, Sean displayed some pretty incredible storytelling skills. Sean’s last album, “Dark Sky Paradise,” was a big hit and showed that he was capable of more than hit singles. The album was full of heart and connected deeply with fans. “I Decided” continues this, but has perfected it even more. It’s clearly his best project yet.
Sean’s forte has always been creating club and party hits — listen to almost any song off “Finally Famous” for confirmation — but “I Decided.” is new and different and will leave both dedicated and casual fans pleasantly surprised. The album shows the artist improving his flow to better fit the songs’ productions. The album isn’t completely new, however. The rapper does stay true to themes found in his old music, such as the heavy trap beats from “Bounce Back” and memorable lyrics like “Forward thinking yeah my mind is ahead of me,” from “Sacrifices” featuring fellow GOOD Music artist Migos.
Unlike Big Sean’s previous work, “I Decided.” makes listeners think. On his latest release, he raps about rebirth and being given second chances. At the end of the introductory song “Intro,” the speaker gets hit by a car; but it’s not as jarring as one would think. Instead, it’s almost relaxing. This then flows into the beginning of “Light,” where Big Sean raps about trying to find the “light that’s at the end of the tunnel” and reiterates the theme of afterlife and rebirth.
Longtime fans will appreciate the hard-hitting lyrics on songs such as “Moves” and “Sacrifices” while casual listeners and fans of good music will appreciate the production quality and the way it matches the flow of Big Sean’s verses on tracks like “Jump Out The Window” and “Halfway Off The Balcony.” More than anything though, this album will speak to people who believe in second chances, something Big Sean himself talks about on “Light” and “No Favors.”
In the past, Big Sean has taken a back seat to his featured artists, but on “I Decided.,” he excels at calling the shots. With his fourth studio album, Big Sean took a legitimate step toward becoming a force to be reckoned with in the rap game.
Rating: 3/5
Go Download: “No Favors,” “Sunday Morning Jetpack,” “Bigger than Me”
Similar Artists: J. Cole, Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West
Record Label: GOOD Music, Def Jam Records
Category:Arts and Entertainment, Music