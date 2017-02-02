49ers take aim at FAU

The Charlotte 49ers (10-10, 4-5 C-USA) will return home Thursday night at 7 p.m. against Florida Atlantic (6-13, 2-6 C-USA) after a short two-game road trip that saw the team go 1-1. Last Thursday, the Niners defeated North Texas, 82-81, and on Saturday they dropped a contest against Rice, 67-84, to round out the week.

This is the first meeting this season between the two teams as Charlotte tries to pull even in conference play. Last time they met, the Owls took down the Niners, 82-77. Last time FAU traveled to Halton Arena, however, Charlotte won, 86-61 on Jan. 29, 2015. Charlotte leads the all-time series 2-1.

An Offensive Showcase

This season, sophomore guard Jon Davis has been money for Charlotte all year long. Last time the 49ers were home, Davis capped a 35-point performance with a game-winning jump shot to beat Old Dominion, 74-72. Davis boasts an impressive 19.6 points per game scoring average. Forward Austin Ajukwa has proved to be a nice off-season addition for Mark Price and Co., providing a spark on offense with 10.4 points per game, taking some pressure off of the young Davis. Offense has been the focal-point for Charlotte all season.

In conference play, the Niners are second in points per game at 80.2, tied for first in free throw percentage at 77.6 percent and third in three-point field goals made at 8.2 per game. As you can tell, scoring is not a problem.

FAU at a Glimpse

Looking at FAU, they’re coming off of an 83-65 road win against Florida International on Jan. 26. Redshirt senior guard Adonis Filer leads the team in scoring at 10.3 points per game, so it will be a good point guard match-up against Davis. As a team, the Owls score 70.7 points per game and shoot 41.6 percent from the field. Redshirt junior center Ronald Delph leads the team in rebounding at 7.3 per game to go along with 8.9 points per game.

Charlotte will have to put in a team effort to keep Dalph off of the boards and protect the paint. If they can do so, look for the Niners to get out in transition and put up another high-scoring game. A win puts Charlotte above .500 and in position to make a run with the Conference USA Tournament coming up in March.

