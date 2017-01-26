Women’s basketball returns home against North Texas

The Charlotte 49ers (14-4, 6-1 C-USA) will welcome the North Texas Mean Green (6-12, 3-4 C-USA) to the friendly confines of Dale F. Halton Arena Thursday night at 7 p.m., looking to keep their two-game win streak alive after three straight games on the road.

Charlotte is led by Grace Hunter in the scoring column, averaging 16.9 points per game. The sophomore from Raleigh, North Carolina, also leads the team in rebounds per game with 7.0. Hunter is followed by senior Ciara Gregory in points with 14.2 per game, connecting on a team-high 59 threes on the season. Senior Lefty Webster rounds off the double-digit scorers for the Niners, averaging 13.8 per game, while collecting 6.6 boards per game.

Arguably the hottest player on head coach Cara Consuegra’s team is Nyilah Jamison-Myers, who has been a rebounding and scoring machine as of late. In Charlotte’s last game on Jan. 21 against Old Dominion, Jamison-Myers recorded her second double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds. In the previous game against Southern Miss, the redshirt junior scored 23 points, which was a season-high for the 6-foot-3 forward.

Getting off to a quick start

The 49ers, ever since playing North Texas (Dec. 30) and Rice (Jan. 1) earlier this season, have come out hot in the first quarter on the hardwood. In Charlotte’s game against NT, the Mean Green jumped out to a 24-14 lead, digging Charlotte into a big first quarter hole. But, Charlotte responded with vengeance in the second quarter, winning that quarter 24-12 and ultimately beating North Texas, 78-63.

The exact same scenario happened against the Rice Owls, who the 49ers will play on Saturday, with them getting behind early in the first quarter, needing a big second quarter to get back into the ball game.

With Charlotte’s latest first quarter hot starts, only being outscored in that quarter one out of the last five games, look for the Niners to come out hot at home, where they support a perfect 7-0 record.

Do not take opponent too lightly

Although North Texas’ record is not eye popping, they have multiple impact players that have been playing well as of late for the Mean Green, making for a tough matchup for Charlotte.

Terriell Bradley, who leads the team with 13.3 points per game, is a do-it-all type of player, knocking down 21 threes, recording 24 steals and already getting to the free throw line 101 times, capitalizing on 81 of those trips to the line.

Terra Ellison is second on the team in scoring with 10.5 points, bringing in a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game as well. Next on the list of players to look out for is Candice Adams, who is North Texas’ three-point shooting queen, knocking down 37 threes, shooting over 40 percent from long range.

With their ability to defend, giving up only 64.9 points per game, and losing an early lead back in Denton, Texas, against the 49ers just a month ago, look for the Mean Green to want to jump out to another early lead on Charlotte inside Halton Arena.

