Women’s basketball falls to Louisiana Tech

The Charlotte 49ers (12-4, 4-1 C-USA) took on Louisiana Tech (7-8, 2-2 C-USA) Thursday night in what proved to be a decisive win for the Bulldogs, 80-54. Ciara Gregory was the only highlight in a somewhat disappointing performance for the 49ers, finishing the game with 24 points and three rebounds off of 42 percent shooting. Senior guard Lefty Webster added in nine points and an impressive 13 boards.

In the first quarter, the 49ers struggled finding their shot from behind the line, hitting only 2-of-10 shots early on from three point land, and only 8-19 (42 percent ) from the field. Charlotte capitalized on La Tech’s nine turnovers, scoring 10 points off of the failed possessions.

The 49ers also only pulled down five boards in comparison to the Lady Techsters 11, which contributed to them being outscored 22-20 at the end of the first quarter. The struggle continued for the 49ers as they were only able to pull down five rebounds, all of them being defensive, in comparison to the Bulldog’s 16. Charlotte finished the quarter trailing the Bulldogs 32-42.

The third quarter arrived and still both teams seemed to continue struggling on the floor, shooting 5-15 (33 percent) from Charlotte’s end and 6-20 (30 percent) from the Lady Techsters. Down low, the Niners only saw one bucket in the quarter in comparison to the Bulldog’s 12. 14 rebounds, 10 of those being defensive, were fought for and grabbed by Charlotte in the quarter which gave them the opportunity to knock down two second chance buckets. Charlotte turned the ball over a staggering 10 times in the quarter, with La Tech only turning the ball over four times. Despite this difference, Charlotte was able to convert seven points off of these lost possessions. As the quarter closed, Charlotte trailed 58-47.

The fourth quarter had a similar tone to the others. La Tech led throughout the entire quarter shooting 37 percent from the field and 25 percent from behind the three point line. A highlight of their fourth quarter performance was their perfect 6-6 stint at the free throw line and 17 boards. In the end, La Tech proved too much for the Niners, falling to the Lady Techsters 54-80.

The Charlotte 49ers will stay down south and take on Southern Miss at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

