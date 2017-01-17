With a career bugged by injuries, Jamison-Myers continues to respond

Native of Orangeburg, South Carolina, Nyilah Jamison-Myers has been hit with multiple injuries throughout her basketball journey, dating back to her days in high school at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, but has continued to bounce back on the court in big ways.

In ninth grade, Jamison-Myers stood at 6-foot-2, but didn’t exactly have the feel for the game in just her second season on the hardwood.

“I was trash for a while,” Jamison-Myers said. “I still played varsity my freshman year because I was tall but I liked my time on JV (junior varsity) as well that season.”

For whomever has watched Jamison-Myers play basketball lately, hearing her describe herself as once “trash” on the court would be a struggle, but sports were one time not a priority for the 6-foot-3 redshirt junior at Charlotte.

“When I was young, I didn’t play sports,” Jamison-Myers said. “I did ballet until fifth grade and then I played volleyball in middle school and started playing basketball in eighth grade.”

Once Jamison-Myers started to learn the game and find out what she was capable of on the court, she officially traded in the dance shoes for basketball shoes, and began to work on her new craft.

As a junior in high school, Jamison-Myers started to gain attention with her tall body frame. But as soon as she started to build her solid foundation as one of the best players in South Carolina at her position, she hit a bump in the road.

“I had a torn meniscus and my cartilage in my left knee was cracked,” she said. “So my senior year was like a comeback but it was frustrating because I felt like as soon as I started to get good, I got hurt then.”

So with her dreams of playing college basketball slowed down by injury, she continued to work hard off the court so she could get back on the court as soon as possible.

“With my injury, colleges didn’t look at me as much but Clemson had an eye on me,” Jamison-Myers said. “So I committed to Clemson right after my junior year.”

Once her senior season came along, Jamison-Myers showed out on the court and overcame her heartbreaking leg injury from the past year in a big way. During her final season in high school, she was rated as a 91 by ESPN.com, while being ranked as high as 13th nationally at her position. Jamison-Myers was also nominated for the McDonald’s All-American game, a game used to showcase the best college basketball players in the nation.

So going into her freshman year at Clemson, Jamison-Myers was healthy and ready to make an impact in the Tigers’ lineup when her name was called. As a freshman, she took advantage of her opportunities on the court, tallying 16 minutes, averaging 4.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 block per game.

In her second season with Clemson, Jamison-Myers led the team in field-goal percentage with 52.5, while also leading the team in blocks with 37. She continued her success on offense, averaging almost seven points per game, while adding in almost four rebounds per game.

Just like she did in high school, things only got better for Jamison-Myers in her junior season, but unknowingly to her, her junior season would be short-lived. After jumping out to a hot start in her first three games, including a career-best 20 points and 13 rebounds against Ohio State on Nov. 27, she suffered another injury, but this time, it was an injury that she did not know how to deal with.

“I felt like I was hitting my stride again and felt good on the court,” Jamison-Myers said. “But going into my junior year, I had a concussion. That was a lot. It was probably the hardest thing that I had to go through because it’s a brain injury and it’s not like you can just get surgery and its healed; you just have to rest until its better. I wasn’t expecting it to last for four months either.”

So with a lot on her mind during her head injury, Jamison-Myers decided to transfer from Clemson and try to find another home for two more seasons on the court. With plenty of teams in need of a 6-foot-3 forward, Charlotte reached out to Jamison-Myers and once she came for fer official visit to head coach Cara Consuegra, she found her new home.

“I think transferring to Charlotte was the best decision of my life,” she said. “When I came on my visit here, I just fell in love with it.”

And Charlotte fell in love with her.

After getting off to a solid start with the 49ers this season, Jamison-Myers has started to make a huge impact in the 49ers starting lineup as of late. Over the last eight games, she has tallied six double-digit scoring performances, including a career-high 23 points against Southern Miss on Jan. 14. She is currently averaging 9.6 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per game and creating a perfect balance to Charlotte’s impeccable outside shooting.

“You’re just starting to see her scratch the surface of the player she can be,” Consuegra said. “That’s significant to not play game speed for two years and she’s starting to get her feet under her. You can feel that by seeing the way she plays. I think it boosted her confidence and I’m excited moving forward that she can blossom into what we expect.”

