Why You Should or Shouldn’t Get A Pet in College

Weigh out all your options before you adopt a furry friend

Even though in college it seems we are surrounded by friends and invested in school, from time to time everyone can get on the lonely side. There had been numerous times I’m sure when you feel there is a void in your life, or maybe even an extreme case of boredom strikes. When this happens, sometimes the idea of getting a pet pops up in your head. While this may work for some people, for others this is an absolutely terrible decision. So with that, here are some reasons why it may be good idea or a bad idea to invest in a pet while you are in school.

Getting a furry friend (or not so furry) while you are in college can be a good and healthy thing for some. If you are the type of person who is a home-body and can be there to take care of a pet, well, then go out and get one. Pets need a lot of attention. They especially need attention if they’re a little guy over anything else. Be prepared to make your life all about your pet and if you are ready for that then everything will be alright. Having a pet can be a MAJOR stress relief. It feels great to come home to something happy to see you and something you can cuddle at the same time. Pets can be your companion and your best friend. When you are debating on getting one or not, make sure this is not a spontaneous decision and you’re getting one to add on to your group of friends, not just because you’re super lonely at the time. Lastly, if you are big on helping out the animal world, rescuing a pet can do wonders. If you can actually adopt a pet, that helps save another animal from possibly being put down. So if you are a person who thinks being home frequently isn’t a challenge and you are looking for a best friend, getting a pet may be the way to go. But, the most important thing to remember is adopting a new animal is a long term commitment not just a short term solution to a problem. Make sure you know what you are getting into and this isn’t just some idea you came up with when you were bored one day.

Now, there are plenty of reasons why you shouldn’t get a pet in college as well. First of all, you have to realize just how expensive they can be. We are for the most part “broke college students” and therefore buying pet food every week can really add up. Don’t forget all the toys, cleaning supplies and things that could get destroyed from your furry friend. Also, if you go out a lot or even a little lazy, taking constant care of a pet can be nearly impossible. Getting a dog is a definite no-no unless you have the yard-space as well as the time to take it out to play and go to the bathroom. Animals can suffer from depression. Even pets that seem easy such as ferrets or reptiles get sad easy if they aren’t let out of their cage enough. Time is very important here, so if you are someone who is barely home, a new animal is not a good idea. That is unless you plan to take it everywhere you go. There are “cat cafes” nowadays. Another thing you may not think of is animals are loud. Especially dogs, birds and animals that are caged move around a lot in the night. This could cause problems with your roommates or even your neighbors. Most college students do not live alone, so you have to factor in other people in your decision as well. Mainly we are in school to simply go to school. Other things become our priorities like jobs, clubs and our social life. A pet can really get in the way if this isn’t a well thought-out process. It could take a toll on our pockets, cause a distraction when it comes to school work and ruin relationships. Some people might not like the idea you’re picking getting a cat over their major cat allergy. Getting a pet in college can really be a bad idea if you’re not prepared. But, weigh your pros and cons out right. And if it seems to be in your favor to get one, then go right ahead. Just make sure you are giving your pet the attention it needs but at the same time staying on top of your everyday life.

Category:Lifestyle