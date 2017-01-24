UNC Charlotte remembers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Congresswoman Alma Adams speaks at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy, life and achievements were commemorated Jan. 17 in McKnight Hall at 3:30 p.m. and was presented by the Multicultural Resource Center. The event, which was open to the public, had Congresswoman Alma Adams as the keynote speaker. The program opened with remarks from Chancellor Philip Dubois who touched on diversity and inclusion on campus. He also commented on how far UNC Charlotte has come with diversity, but still has work to do.

“Compared to ten years ago, the staff is more diverse and the students are more diverse,” said Dubois.

Alma Adams started her speech with a warm welcome to the 49er community and stated how everyone there was coming together to honor a man who gave throughout his life and even with his life.

“Dr. King valued everybody’s voice. Unarmed truth and unconditional word will have the final say,” said Adams.

Adams talked about how King and other civil right leaders worked towards impacting change that allowed desegregation in schools, public restrooms and public transportation. Their work also allows us to honor the democratic process, and the democracy to be able to pass the vote in any election without intimidation, fear or interference. The change that King’s legacy had allowed a nation to witness the election of the first African American president eight years ago.

“His words and his actions, his life long legacy continue to inspire future generations and they continue to push us for impactful change,” said Adams.

She also touched on how Kings death made it impossible for him to witness the positive changes and how if he were still around he would probably be shaking his head at the events that have transpired as well. Adams mentions how President Ronald Regan reminded us of the essence of King, by signing the bill for his birthday to be a national holiday and quotes Regan on a statement about King.

“In his own life, he symbolized what was right about America, what was noblest and best, what human beings have pursued since the beginning of history. He loved unconditionally. He was in constant pursuit of truth, and when he discovered it, he embraced it. His nonviolent campaigns brought about redemption, reconciliation, and justice. He taught us that only peaceful means can bring about peaceful ends, that our goal was to create the love community,” said Regan.

Adams commented on how in order to advance civil rights and make changes, everyone has to make a personal commitment to work together and reinforce each other.

She closed her speech with addressing the students of UNC Charlotte and how young people are the ones who will promote change and have a voice to do so.

“His dream and his vision for all people still is clear today and he reminds us that we have to reaffirm our commitment to embrace the responsibilities as young people, you are our next leaders. You can build the kind of world that you want to see… His dream becomes your dream today, and it’s time for you to have the final word,” said Adams.

The program continued with a candle lighting ceremony and closing remarks from Director of the Multicultural Resource Center Kimberly D. Turner. The event was then followed by a community reception in the Lucas Room of the Cone Center.

