UNC Charlotte receives $7.7 million grant to establish transportation research center

U.S. Department of Transportation awards grant to develop and lead the Center for Advanced Multimodal Mobility Solutions and Education

UNC Charlotte will lead four other universities in the Center for Advanced Multimodal Mobility Solutions and Education (CAMMSE) where they will research transportation.

The University received a $7.7 million grant for the center from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT). UNC Charlotte is one of the 32 universities that was awarded to develop centers. Approximately $72.5 million was awarded total.

“We have a great facility and the faculty here are experts in different areas. I think they trust us. We can deliver. We have a good track record,” said principal investigator for the center Wei Fan.

The center will be working with Texas Southern University, the University of Connecticut, the University of Texas at Austin and Washington State University. The federal funding will last for five years.

The center will study multimodal transportation which includes airports, seaports, rails, transit systems, bicycle and pedestrian trails and walkways. In the first year, the center will be working on three projects.

Project one will consist of using smart card data to study passenger journey information to see how that information can help decision makers for the rail and bus network to plan, design, operate and manage a more efficient public transit system.

Project two will work to improve the movements of people and cargo in the Piedmont Atlantic Megaregion. This project will offer solutions to moving people and freight to, between and within the region.

In project three, researchers will develop and evaluate a smartphone-based data collection method to improve bicycle and pedestrian transportation planning. They will study bicycle route choices, trip purposes and socio-demographic data.

Investigators will be working with Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) and USDOT.

Co-investigators include Marty Kane, Miguel Pando and Dave Weggel, faculty members in the Lee College Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and Yu Wang from the College of Computing and Informatics Computer Science Department.

