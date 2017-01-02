TV REVIEW: ‘Sherlock’- ‘The Six Thatchers’

“Friends? Well, he only has the one.”

Amanda Abbington as Mary Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as as Dr. John Watson. Courtesy of the BBC.

*This review contains spoilers for the episode*
“Friends? Well, he only has the one.” Shortly before the end of Alan Cumming’s otherwise charming introduction to the PBS airing of Sherlock,” he lets that little sentence drop, complete with a mocking smile. It suits the moment—honest, affectionate, and a little disappointing. The series spent considerable time in the last two seasons telling us that Sherlock Holmes has friends beyond Watson (though he’s clearly the most important). Moriarty even uses this against Sherlock in the climactic rooftop scene in “The Reichenbach Fall”—John, Mrs. Hudson, and Lestrade all have guns aimed at them—and the fact that he fails to include Molly in that group plays a key role in Sherlock’s survival. Add Mary and you’ve got five friends, but you wouldn’t guess it here: the story of “The Six Thatchers” makes it obvious that there’s really only one that matters to the show runners, for better or worse. Here is a little of both.
Sherlock examines evidence under the microscope. Courtesy of the BBC.

Let’s just get this out of the way: Mary Watson is gone. That’s the big spoiler the BBC didn’t want leaked and around which previews tip-toed. Mary’s dead, John’s a widower, and baby Rosamund is left a motherless child.  It was a sad end to an episode that started out as joyous. The fast-paced frivolity of “The Six Thatchers’” first half-hour was drowned out by the grief of the finish. Amanda Abbington injected some characteristic Mary-ish lightheartedness into her death scene, but by the time she’d breathed her last, we were left with Martin Freeman moaning like a whale and tears all round.Mary’s labor was one of several light-hearted bits that made “The Six Thatchers” more of a comedy than anything else in its first third. For 30 minutes, Sherlock squabbled entertainingly with Mycroft and John and talked down to everyone else, baby Rosie included. There were tired-parents gags, case-solving gags, digs-at-Lestrade gags… It was brisk, funny, cleverly performed, and undeniably “Sherlock.”
What was missing was the sense of building menace that made “The Reichenbach Fall” or “His Last Vow” such strong episodes. Instead of one cohesive feature-length story, it was a succession of three disjointed half hours: a comedy intro, a Bourne-style globe-crossing action thriller and an emotional relationship drama. Laugh, get your pulse racing, cry, we were told. At no point did it feel like the audience was involved in the episode. It relied purely on our love for these characters being greater than our love of a real villain and a tightly wound problem to unravel. As entertaining as it all was, the lack of both was felt. The mysteries that were there didn’t really work. The corpse in the car got off to a promisingly disturbing start but whimpered out when we learned that the young victim randomly died of a seizure rather than being at all involved with the main story. The ‘ammo’ code was the closest we came to being able to join in with the story. Hiding the reason for Mary’s downfall in plain sight by introducing Vivian Norbury in that lively, comedic opening was a good trick, but a tired one.  We’ve all seen it before.
Looks-wise, the locations were as great as ever. Mary’s excursion had global scope, and there is seems  no shortage of modern, ultra-rich mansions in which to stage Sherlock’s fights. The screen though, has never been busier. Hashtags, video calls, elemental symbols, rolling dice, dotted lines rattling along world maps… The show’s existing visual flourishes have been increased and the editing style accelerated. What was already a stylish, inventively filmed series has been jazzed up.  This, unfortunately, added to the confusion already present in the episode.  The audience had to choose between reading the screen or listening to the characters, and that lost a lot of people.Ultimately, the episode was less interested in setting up detective mysteries than in telling a Jason Bourne-like story about Mary. The peace she’d found with John was built on borrowed time. Whatever vows had been made, her past was bound to catch up with her, and it did, but not before she’d had a final moment of heroism and repaid the debt she owed Sherlock for “His Last Vow’s” bullet.

Sherlock Holmes and useless bloodhound Toby. Courtesy of the BBC

Despite the fact that the character’s choice seems justified and underlines her friendship with Sherlock, Mary’s death feels like an undiluted plot device. Arriving as it does, with John ready to rush in so she can die in his arms, it seems cheap. Mary may choose to die for reasons that matter, but Gatiss and Steven Moffat handle it in such a way that almost before the moment has passed, it’s stopped being about Mary and started being about that Watson-Holmes dynamic people watch the show for. She died so they could react. Her death is about them, not about her.

Benedict Cumberbatch may never have been better as Sherlock than he is as Mary dies; grief, shock and dawning horror at his role in her death run across his face, making it the most expressive moment Sherlock has ever had. Martin Freeman’s lamenting is, if possible, even more upsetting on a second viewing, and as ever, he’s a master of saying a great deal with the simplest gesture (such as the way he holds her head). Everyone in the scene does their best work, so naturally, it works.

So, yes, it’s all affecting stuff. Still, there’s no avoiding that it feels a bit convenient. It’s always disappointing when an interesting character gets reduced to a plot device in this way. All “Sherlock” fans long for a complicated story line for John and Sherlock, but here, the wish comes at a cost. In this case, the price is a satisfying death for a character that deserves better.  By the end, Sherlock is dealing with the death of his friend and the loss of the most important relationship in his life, with a task that seems impossible to complete left to him by a woman he cannot possibly ignore. “Go to hell, Sherlock,” she says. It seems certain that, metaphorically at least, he will.

Mary Watson and a newborn Rosamund. Courtesy of the BBC.

The inevitability of your fate was the episode’s theme, best illustrated by ancient Mesopotamian tale, “The Appointment In Samarra.” Mary’s was the fate in question, but the story was recited by Sherlock, who disliked it so much as a child he rewrote the ending. It makes sense for predestination to annoy such a rational mind as his, but the obsession suggested something more. Is the show hinting that Sherlock too has an inescapable date with death? Those lines about him not being able to outrun his future, having fun while he still can and finally having a noose to put his neck into may be something to discuss with his therapist…

Yup, that’s right, Sherlock Holmes is in therapy. He’s learned to seek help and, as revealed by that final scene with Mrs. Hudson, learned that his arrogance can have catastrophic consequences for himself and others.  This Sherlock Holmes is no longer a brilliant machine for solving mysteries, he’s a person, and he’s in pain. How that pain will come to bear on the next two episodes is intriguing.

“The Six Thatchers” was an entertaining, polished episode, good but not great. It was a transitional episode that fulfilled the function of taking “Sherlock’s” major players back down from three to two, re-establishing the show’s status-quo, give or take John’s incandescent rage at his former flatmate.

What happens next is the decisive question.

Stephanie started as a staff writer for the Niner Times in October 2015 and was promoted to assistant editor of arts and entertainment in October 2016. Her writing has focused mainly on album reviews and other musical topics, but she continues to expand her horizons. She is a junior and is double majoring in English literature and culture and German. When she is not writing articles, she is either people watching, reading, cooking, or updating her many social media profiles. If you're not sure of anything else, be sure that Stephanie is listening to music at any given time.

