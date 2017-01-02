TV REVIEW: ‘Sherlock’- ‘The Six Thatchers’

Looks-wise, the locations were as great as ever. Mary’s excursion had global scope, and there is seems no shortage of modern, ultra-rich mansions in which to stage Sherlock’s fights. The screen though, has never been busier. Hashtags, video calls, elemental symbols, rolling dice, dotted lines rattling along world maps… The show’s existing visual flourishes have been increased and the editing style accelerated. What was already a stylish, inventively filmed series has been jazzed up. This, unfortunately, added to the confusion already present in the episode. The audience had to choose between reading the screen or listening to the characters, and that lost a lot of people.Ultimately, the episode was less interested in setting up detective mysteries than in telling a Jason Bourne-like story about Mary. The peace she’d found with John was built on borrowed time. Whatever vows had been made, her past was bound to catch up with her, and it did, but not before she’d had a final moment of heroism and repaid the debt she owed Sherlock for “His Last Vow’s” bullet.

Despite the fact that the character’s choice seems justified and underlines her friendship with Sherlock, Mary’s death feels like an undiluted plot device. Arriving as it does, with John ready to rush in so she can die in his arms, it seems cheap. Mary may choose to die for reasons that matter, but Gatiss and Steven Moffat handle it in such a way that almost before the moment has passed, it’s stopped being about Mary and started being about that Watson-Holmes dynamic people watch the show for. She died so they could react. Her death is about them, not about her.

Benedict Cumberbatch may never have been better as Sherlock than he is as Mary dies; grief, shock and dawning horror at his role in her death run across his face, making it the most expressive moment Sherlock has ever had. Martin Freeman’s lamenting is, if possible, even more upsetting on a second viewing, and as ever, he’s a master of saying a great deal with the simplest gesture (such as the way he holds her head). Everyone in the scene does their best work, so naturally, it works.

So, yes, it’s all affecting stuff. Still, there’s no avoiding that it feels a bit convenient. It’s always disappointing when an interesting character gets reduced to a plot device in this way. All “Sherlock” fans long for a complicated story line for John and Sherlock, but here, the wish comes at a cost. In this case, the price is a satisfying death for a character that deserves better. By the end, Sherlock is dealing with the death of his friend and the loss of the most important relationship in his life, with a task that seems impossible to complete left to him by a woman he cannot possibly ignore. “Go to hell, Sherlock,” she says. It seems certain that, metaphorically at least, he will.

The inevitability of your fate was the episode’s theme, best illustrated by ancient Mesopotamian tale, “The Appointment In Samarra.” Mary’s was the fate in question, but the story was recited by Sherlock, who disliked it so much as a child he rewrote the ending. It makes sense for predestination to annoy such a rational mind as his, but the obsession suggested something more. Is the show hinting that Sherlock too has an inescapable date with death? Those lines about him not being able to outrun his future, having fun while he still can and finally having a noose to put his neck into may be something to discuss with his therapist…

Yup, that’s right, Sherlock Holmes is in therapy. He’s learned to seek help and, as revealed by that final scene with Mrs. Hudson, learned that his arrogance can have catastrophic consequences for himself and others. This Sherlock Holmes is no longer a brilliant machine for solving mysteries, he’s a person, and he’s in pain. How that pain will come to bear on the next two episodes is intriguing.

“The Six Thatchers” was an entertaining, polished episode, good but not great. It was a transitional episode that fulfilled the function of taking “Sherlock’s” major players back down from three to two, re-establishing the show’s status-quo, give or take John’s incandescent rage at his former flatmate.

What happens next is the decisive question.