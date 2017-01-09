TV REVIEW: ‘Sherlock’ – ‘The Lying Detective’

*This review contains spoilers for the episode.*

It just keeps coming up, both in the books and the screen: Watson sees, but does not observe. To him, a stain on a jacket is dismissed as just a stain or goes unnoticed. To the great Sherlock Holmes, of course, it’s one piece of evidence that helps build a larger picture. He observes, and he deduces, and he solves problems and catches bad guys and gets to wear the hat. His observational abilities are so great that, even when he can’t really handle it, that brain keeps going at lightning speed, taking in information to put together the picture in his head. What makes “The Lying Detective” such an intense episode of “Sherlock” isn’t just this amazing “gift” of his, but the fascinating horror show of watching it overrun his drug-added mind. In this state, or perhaps in any state, Sherlock’s great capacity for taking in and analyzing information can do more than outrun him. It can blind him to what should, to a mind like his, be obvious. He can observe, but not see.

Just so, “The Lying Detective” does what it does so dazzlingly well that it’s easy to overlook its misses. It’s got the characteristic whip-quick dialogue of the best installments of the series, the nimble marriage of character arc to source material that made outings like ”The Reichenbach Fall” so great, and a villain—two villains, really—who rival (and may soon surpass) Andrew Scott’s Moriarty. It’s got a couple of good twists, some familiar to readers of the stories and others that are not. It’s affecting and funny and moving and smart, and in short, a great script. But just because something checks all the right boxes doesn’t mean it totally works, and Steven Moffat’s script falls a bit short where it really counts. It’s as if he too is blinded to the big picture by his own considerable gifts. This is a great Sherlock/Watson story with time to spare for everything but them.

To be clear, nearly all the things this episode does with its 90 minutes are good. Hell, they’re great sometimes. The first smart move here: the choice of source material. “The Adventures of the Dying Detective” is worth a read, if you haven’t yet. In it, Holmes uses Watson’s concern for him as a friend and physician both as a tool and as bait. He has a plan, but chooses not to tell Watson so that his friend’s concern would be the lasts and most convincing element in the carefully built trap set for Culverton Smith. Here, the trap’s for Smith (Toby Jones), but also for Watson, a piece of high-stakes emotional trickery that makes him move past his understandably complicated feelings toward Sherlock (similar to the climax of “The Empty Hearse,” where Watson is tricked into thinking an explosion is imminent so he’ll get over that whole Sherlock-faked-his-death thing).

Weaponizing Watson’s decency to use against him isn’t a new idea for “Sherlock,” but a few things save it from feeling like a mere repeat. It’s a clever adaptive choice, linking the plot to the point Holmes returned to over and over again in “The Sign of the Three”: John Watson saves lives. Is it manipulative? Um, yeah, but this time it’s Sherlock who plays the bait in the trap, not Watson, and it’s not Holmes who designed such a perfect plan, but Mary. The fundamental elements of the plot remain intact, but its emotional resonances run far, far deeper. At least they’re intended to do so.

In the overall arc of the series, this choice serves to move the Sherlock/Watson relationship along its path, but the story itself is a good one. There’s no real suspense in who the villain is—Toby Jones doesn’t play decoys—but that’s not what matters here. As Smith, Jones plays his scenes to the very edge, coming just shy of chewing the scenery in a way that’s both upsetting and a lot of fun to watch. He seems to have taken one of Smith’s later comments, that people will look past pretty much anything if you’re rich and loved, to heart, and makes it obvious from his first lines that he’s a monster. By the time we’ve arrived at “I make people into things,” he’s likely to have given even the most stoic viewer a few raised hairs.

That last part is true of Cumberbatch as Holmes, too. In the story, it’s Watson whose commitment needs to be absolute, while Holmes’ illness is more than half feigned. Mary’s request of Sherlock requires him to dive into a dark place, and Cumberbatch laces the twitchy, frantic energy he called on last episode through with something much sadder and more broken. He practically reels through the episode, and the chaos is made all the more painful when it’s contrasted with rare moments of stillness and calm, particularly those in his scenes with Faith. Since Sherlock is high for nearly the entire episode, Cumberbatch is also left with most of the episode’s visual trickery, and unlike some less successful episodes, here these sequences serve to heighten, rather than diminish, the performance.

What sequences they are, too. It’s rough to pick just one highlight from the episode’s more trippy first half, though the explanation of Sherlock’s deductions about the kitchen is among them. Even without the visual trickery, it’s striking and superbly edited (unlike the previous episode), jumping without warning from a scene to some brief, unsettling clip of Smith on television, then back to another, somehow related scene. Other transitions have a more playful feel, such as the mirrored window that slides up to show the hospital to which they’re traveling. Most affectingly, simple, clever choices in the directing and editing draw the eye away from a woman on who we’re not meant to linger, or reveal Mary leaning in a doorway or sitting in a limousine, always with John though not always seen.

It’s something of a relief to see Amanda Abbington here, though she didn’t have much of a function beyond that of a Lost Lenore. She’s a good enough performer to transcend the trope, however, and she and Martin Freeman create an incredible portrait of grief and guilt. In playing John’s hallucinations or daydreams of Mary, Abbington essentially also plays John Watson, and the combination of her warmth and compassion with his (mostly) restrained pain says more about that character’s journey than even an actor of Freeman’s caliber could do alone. This remains a poorly carried out plot development, but “The Lying Detective” adds some of the emotional resonance that its predecessor sorely missed.

Freeman is excellent, but what’s new? That’s no surprise. In hindsight, the little good material for him in last week’s episode may have been one of its greatest weaknesses; as good as Cumberbatch is, the show never quite works when he’s not at or very near its emotional center. If the final moments had never occurred, it’s likely that the big, memorable moments here would be John and Sherlock’s fight in the mortuary and their eventual reconciliation. It’s a scene that gives Cumberbatch and Freeman a chance to do the thing they do best together, the thing that’s always key when “Sherlock” succeeds: it lets them sit down and have a real, gently paced, and character-driven conversation.

Of course, when we look back on this episode in a few years, none of this is what we will remember. It’ll be the final scene that dominates, a reveal that’s genuinely unexpected. Some may have guessed that Sherlock’s mystery brother was actually a sister—if nothing else, it’s a nice parallel to the Harriet moment in the first episode. In this episode, some may have recognized Faith as the woman from the bus, or noticed that the woman at Smith’s table wasn’t the one who ate chips. Even the few who may have recognized the woman behind the therapists’ glasses, however, must acknowledge the remarkable, thorough transformations of Siân Brooke.

If this is truly the penultimate episode of “Sherlock,” the lateness of this addition to the cast will be a real shame. Brooke is aided by some good makeup and costuming choices, as well as the previously mentioned cleverness in the direction and editing, but the majority of the credit has go to her. It’s a masterful piece of acting, each with a voice utterly different from the others (and not simply in regard to dialects, though that’s certainly an element) and a wildly different physicality. All of them pale in comparison to the briefly glimpsed Eurus Holmes, who is more frightening in her few minutes than Charles Magnusson was in the entire third season. With one contact in and the other out, she’s a picture of imbalance, and while there‘s still a chance this character could fall flat, it’s a hell of an introduction.

Through it all, we’ve got moments of Redbeard, a potential love interest for Mycroft, the looming specter of Moriarty and the question of his relationship to this lost Holmes sister, and loose ends everywhere. It’s most unlikely that next week’s big finish will provide satisfying answers and with an ending to the story of this friendship. Given that this may very well be the end of the line for “Sherlock,” that means viewers may have lingering disappointments for quite some time. But failing all else, we’ll have one more showcase for some remarkable talents, and it’s just a little thrilling to know that there’s at least one new face in the mix.