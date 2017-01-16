TV REVIEW: ‘Sherlock’ – ‘The Final Problem’

"This isn't torture, this is vivisection. We're experiencing science from the perspective of lab rats."

*This review contains spoilers for the episode.*

Last week I mentioned two things regarding “Sherlock” season four: I said that the show is truly wonderful when it returns to the mystery-solving theme as its front and center (like in “The Lying Detective”), and that this week’s episode, “The Final Problem,” would probably be the last ever episode of “Sherlock.” I stand by these statements; “The Final Problem” felt like an ending, but lacked the crime-solving aspect in favor of a theatrical character surprises. While it’s an incredible shame to say this, it feels like this episode was indeed “Sherlock’s” “final problem.”

The first issue with the episode was its name; it called attention to the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle story in which he introduced Moriarty to kill off Sherlock Holmes. This was odd because the series had done the Moriarty thing twice before, in “The Reichenbach Fall” and “The Abominable Bride.” However, because they were using that title, they had to squeeze in Moriarty somewhere, despite his being dead for quite some time now.

The second problem is, after the reveal that Sherlock and Mycroft had a sister, whom Sherlock had entirely forgotten, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat needed a way to get everybody to where she was. This introduced an island prison, Sherrinford, that resembled Alcatraz. The sister, Eurus Holmes (Sian Brooke), is compared to Hannibal Lecter: incredibly compelling and able to essentially enslave people just by talking to them. By doing this she had completely taken over the prison (and can leave and return whenever she sees fit) waiting for her two brothers and Watson to show up. The details of how she has done this, or the fact that only a FIVE MINUTE conversation with Moriarty five Christmases ago allowed her to have this set up, including several pre-recorded video and audio inserts by him are not explained and seem like huge leaps in logic.

The third problem is really that the entirety of the “mystery” and resolution hinged on things that neither we nor Sherlock knew, and couldn’t be figured out using his usual deductive methods. Only a few times in the episode did he actually use his powers of observation–the violin Eurus is holding, determining which of the three MacGuffin brothers actually committed the murder, that completely needless deciphering of song lyrics–leaving the rest to be either told to Sherlock outright by Eurus herself, or to having the outcome depend on emotional resonance rather than actual detective work.

This naturally leads to the fourth problem with “The Final Problem,” which is that the episode cheats more often than it doesn’t. “Sherlock” is always a show full of red herrings and double bluffs, but in this case, it’s almost all bluff and the red herring is us for trying to figure out what the red herring is. We don’t get to see how the Sherlock, Watson and Mycroft survive the patience grenade; they just show up on the boat to Sherrinford in the following scene. We don’t know how Eurus transports Sherlock to their old house or Watson into the well; they just wake up and they’re there. We ARE, however, shown a little girl aboard a surprisingly slowly crashing airplane, with everyone else aboard asleep or otherwise incapacitated, but that ends up just being a metaphor for Eurus, which she somehow is able to talk about with Sherlock in the voice of a little girl. And perhaps the biggest one of all: we didn’t know Sherlock had a sister until the last episode, we didn’t know he had a dog until this one, we assumed Eurus killed the dog, only to find out it was actually Sherlock’s childhood friend Peter she killed. Okay…and? It’s awful, but it didn’t really change the ultimate issue at hand which is that Eurus is too dangerous not to be locked up.

Now I don’t want to be a negative Nancy here, and there were things I liked. I’m always a fan of Gatiss’ portrayal of Mycroft and this episode gives him a lot to do, even starting with a creepy Gothic ghost story scene (that we find out was completely executed by Sherlock and John?). The set-up of the three of them having to work together to get out of their predicaments was nice, and the realization that for all of Mycroft’s heartlessness, he’s actually completely incapable of performing violence or even witnessing it. Everyone saw it coming a mile away, but Sherlock having to choose whether to kill Mycroft or John made for a good scene and showed Mycroft will do the right thing ultimately, even if he is an ass about it.

The episode also–being the last one and all–brought back every one of the major characters in some fashion or other, most notably Moriarty (Andrew Scott), yes, but perhaps most heartbreakingly Molly Hooper (Louise Brealey), forcing Sherlock to create an emotional problem for himself later by needing to say those three little words in order for her to reciprocate. It’s a cheat, though, that we never really got to see the end of that issue. Contrived and unlikely as it was, Mary (Amanda Abbington)’s last DVD message to Sherlock and Watson provided a nice summary of the series, with flashbacks to the first episode ever, and lays the groundwork for what could be a few more one-off adventures years from now.

Which truly brings me to the final problem with “The Final Problem”; in the end, after 12 previous episodes–which essentially are 12 feature films of dedective adventures–the writers of the show didn’t trust in what “Sherlock” truly is: a detective series with amazing characters. There was nothing to figure out here, no grand and final series of clues to follow and figure out, and no triumphant end for the world’s greatest and only consulting detective. I almost feel like “The Lying Detective” would have made a better finale, because it was an actual episode of “Sherlock” but with our hero having to pull himself up by his bootstraps and win. All he did here was figure out what his crazy sister was doing.

This episode hardly felt like “Sherlock” at all, instead becoming a less gory “Saw” movie or something, where the big shocking reveal was only shockingly unsatisfying. It was going to be very difficult to properly finish up such a beloved series; hell, the gap between season two and season three ensured that fans had become extremely particular about what they liked in the show. But I can’t imagine anyone is truly happy with this final bow, save the nice montage at the very, very end.

