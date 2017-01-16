TV REVIEW: ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ – Season 1

Since its debut in 1999, Lemony Snicket’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” has been known for being a children’s series that didn’t do happy endings. The popular book series follows three young siblings whose parents die in a fire and are subsequently placed in the care of one unfortunate or unsavory guardian after another, all while being stalked by an evil distant relative desperate for their enormous fortune. Page after page proved bombastic, fatalistic, dark—and utterly captivating, thanks in part to the series’ cryptic narrator, its macabre sensibility, and its weird literariness. But more than anything it always seemed to assume the best of its young readers, believing they possessed the emotional and intellectual maturity to enjoy such a tale. A decade after the 13th and final book was released, the series found a new audience, and re-engaged an older one (including myself), when the TV adaption debuted, fittingly, on Friday, Jan. 13. After a (horrible) 2004 movie version starring Jim Carrey, many of the books’ fans greeted the show apprehensively. However, the sad story of the Baudelaire orphans seems to have finally gotten a worthy adaptation. Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” makes an honest effort to stay true to the spirit and eccentricities of the books without being too much. It helps that the series’s real author, Daniel Handler, is an executive producer and the show’s writer. The result is a show that appeals to both adults and children with its layers of mystery, a weird sense of humor and self-awareness—as long as viewers can accept the misery that lies ahead. The show revolves around the three kind and clever Baudelaire orphans and the endless, complicated mystery they begin to unearth about their parents. There’s 14-year-old Violet, an inventor (played by Malina Wiessman); 12-year-old Klaus, a bookworm (Louis Hynes); and their baby sister Sunny, whose main job is biting stuff (Presley Smith). And then there’s the cruel Count Olaf (played by Neil Patrick Harris)—the Baudelaire’s first guardian whose only interest is stealing their wealth, with the help of his loyal henchmen. The first season of the show spans the first four books of the series with each episode roughly 45 minutes long (give or take a few minutes), a pacing that allows the characters and story lines room to breathe and grow. Vital to the narrative is the fictional Lemony Snicket himself. Played by a downplayed Patrick Warburton, Snicket is the omnipresent narrator he is in the books: interrupting the story so often the “fourth wall” feels more like a revolving door, stopping the show mid-scene to define words or offer commentary, and repeatedly pleading with viewers to spend their time in some other, more pleasant way. Warburton’s affect-less, almost bored delivery won’t vibe with everyone, but it does help to balance out the more fantastical parts of the show.

Much of the Baudelaires’ time is spent trying to escape Count Olaf using their unique skills, whether it’s decoding cryptic letters or inventing life-saving tools. A running theme is the sheer incompetence of the adults and authority figures around the siblings—and the way institutions meant to protect them, such as schools and the legal system, end up spectacularly failing them. Sometimes, the misfortunes that befall the children feel so sadistic it strains believability; various subplots involve leeches, gruesome workplace accidents, hurricanes, snake bites, and chores. To its credit, the show doesn’t downplay the darkness that’s at the core of “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” But the director Barry Sonnenfeld introduces lightheartedness elsewhere.

One of the great delights of the show is the world-building, aided by stunning production design that translates the books to screen while adding new flourishes. It was never clear exactly when or where the story of the books takes place: The series is riddled with playful anachronisms, from the characters’ old-fashioned outfits to steampunk technology, and mixes real geographical references (Arizona, Peru, Winnipeg) with invented ones (Lake Lachrymose). The show similarly has fun fleshing out the Baudelaires’ world. It modernizes the story a bit with the internet and smartphones, while tossing in a new set of amusing cultural references (Sonic Youth, Haruki Murakami, Uber). As Violet, Klaus, and Sunny are moved from place to place, viewers catch glimpses of this peculiar universe: a country road that reeks of horseradish, a lake that has hurricanes, a menagerie of outlandish reptiles.

The rest of the show’s levity comes from the cast, who bring to life a script that lurches between bizarre and mundane. While the 2004-movie version of Count Olaf felt like exactly what it was—Jim Carrey being Jim Carrey but in prosthetics and heavy makeup—Harris’ take on the villain is more faithful. The difficulty of portraying Olaf lies in capturing the inherent ridiculousness of his character along with how frightening he is. Harris succeeds unevenly, but fills in the gaps with physical comedy, hilarious deadpanning, and scene-stealing theatricality. The actors who play the older Baudelaires, Wiessman and Hynes, are terrific and instantly likable, holding their own against more experienced actors. As for the supporting cast: Joan Cusack, Aasif Mandvi, K. Todd Freeman, Alfre Woodard, and Rhys Darby all deliver near-perfect performances as some of the hapless adults who try to look after the Baudelaires. There are also a couple of surprise characters who were mentioned but never actually showed up in the books—just one of the many ways the show builds beyond the original material.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” could end up being one of Netflix’s more exciting adaptations. Handler has said the next season will be 10 episodes long and stretch through book nine (“The Carnivorous Carnival”), which means the third season should be the last. The series becomes increasingly philosophical and grim as it progresses, even more so than J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books. It’ll be fascinating to see whether Netflix will have the wisdom to shed some of the whimsy and darken its tone accordingly in the coming years. The first season, at least, is a more than promising start—compelling even if, by the eighth episode, viewers have come to accept that the story of the Baudelaires won’t have a storybook ending.