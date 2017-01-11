TV REVIEW: ‘The Young Pope’

The HBO limited series is not what you expect but is certainly something to behold.

You aren’t ready for “The Young Pope.” I repeat, you are NOT ready for “The Young Pope.” Why? Because this show is unlike anything you’ve seen before. Perhaps if you are familiar with the work of creator/director Paolo Sorrentino–his movie “The Great Beauty” won the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar back in 2014–you’ll know what to expect.

At first glance one might expect “The Young Pope” to be like “House of Cards” but in the Vatican. After all, the show does have a charismatic movie star, Jude Law, as an anti-hero of considerable power causing an uproar within a particular institution, in this case the catholic church. There are power struggles and back dealings but with a touch of surrealism. Unlike, “House of Cards,” “The Young Pope” is unafraid to be weird, campy or even satirical. It’s the kind of show that can have a scene of Law’s character getting dressed for a meeting with the church Cardinals while the song “Sexy and I know It” plays, immediately followed by a chilling monologue where he talks of making the church more elusive.

Law plays Lenny Belardo, a young American cardinal elected to be pope, where he calls himself Pius XIII. It’s all done as a publicity stunt with the hope that his age and inexperience will allow the older cardinals to essentially use him as a puppet to control. However, their scheme soon turns on its head as Lenny becomes a more unpredictable and extremist leader than they expected. He openly mocks and ridicules the other cardinals and their old ways, alienates Christians all over the world by making the church more inaccessibly and creates a shroud of mystery around himself.

Of course there are those that attempt to council Lenny, such as Diane Keaton as Sister Mary, the nun that raised him as an orphan, or James Cromwell as his old mentor, who claims he should have been elected the new pope. Constantly haunted by the notion that he was abandoned by his parents as a child, Lenny is a complex character that the audience is constantly trying to grapple with. At times he seems to be mercilessly cruel, a pathological liar and gleefully humiliating those around him. There even seems to be the chance he doubts the existence of God entirely. Yet, there are also moments where it seems Lenny could hold some divine power. Is he a Christ-like profit? A religious extremist? Or, is he simply out to destroy the church as an institution?

Whatever the case, Law manages to deliver one of the juiciest television roles in a long time. To say that he chews the scenery would be an understatement; he devours it. He’s fiercely intimidating on screen, appearing to suck the air completely out of the room with just a glance or stare. What’s perhaps more incredible is the level of layers that make up this character and the manor by which Law so effortlessly moves between them. I’ve never seen him work so hard at a performance like this, let alone make it all look so easy.

However, the element that takes this series over the edge is its visuals. Yes, “The Young Pope” is not simply another difficult man/antihero program; it’s got the operatic and surreal touch of a truly unique filmmaker. Paolo Sorrentino keeps his camera constantly moving with each frame looking like a beautiful cathedral painting. You feel ashamed for watching it on your television set. You want to run to the store, buy a projector, and throw those gorgeous images up on the largest blank canvas you can find.

The gorgeous images stem from two categories: the real and the surreal. Obviously, there are the sequences of lush gardens and awe inducing cathedrals, meant to take place within Vatican City, but there are also marvelously bizarre dream sequences and hallucinations there to represent the inner turmoil of the characters. How bizarre is bizarre, you may ask? The first episode’s opening shot is of an infant crawling over a mountain of other babies with Lenny subsequently crawling out from underneath the pile himself. That’s the kind of filmmaker you are dealing with in Sorrentino: someone who believes in the blurring between the real world and the dream world.

Yet, apart from the images, Sorrentino also seems to want to explore the complexities of religion, such as the way corruption and politics play a role within the church, how scripture can obtain various meanings to different people and how ultimately it can be used as a healing force. These are themes that may prove too weighty for some, but Sorrentino approaches them with a sly wit and operatic scope. He’s not afraid to satirize the obscenities within the Church but also understands that it does also have the power to heal in surprising ways.

So, is “The Young Pope” for you? Maybe. Should you at least check it out? Most definitely!

