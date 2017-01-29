The Legacy of ’24’

Before the clock resets, it's time to look back on the groundbreaking series that continues ticking on.

THE FOLLOWING TAKES PLACE BETWEEN SEASON 1 AND SEASON 9.

EVENTS OCCUR IN REAL TIME.

*Note: All episodes of “24” are available to stream on Amazon Video.

It’s midnight on the day of the California Presidential Primary. Federal Agent Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) sits in his Los Angeles home with his wife Teri (Leslie Hope) and daughter Kim (Elisha Cuthbert), unaware that the longest day of his life has just begun. At a downtown hotel, a Democratic senator from Maryland, named David Palmer (Dennis Haysbert), prepares for his final day of campaigning. Unbeknownst to him, a group of terrorists are initiating a plot to assassinate the potential first African-American President before the day is over. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles bureau of the Counter Terrorist Unit learns of this plot and calls in their top agents to handle the situation. This is the start of the roller-coaster ride that is “24.” The first episode of the series sets everything into play and sends a message to the viewer that this isn’t an ordinary television show.

For those that have never seen an episode of “24,” the structure follows a real-time format where the events of an episode begin at the start of a hour. Throughout the hour, a digital clock will appear to tell viewers the exact time in the “24” Universe, down to the second. Since each season consists of 24 episodes, the main intent of this format is to show the events of a full day as they happen, minute by minute and hour by hour; a full rotation of the Earth on its axis. While characters may die and settings may change, the clock is a constant presence throughout the entire run of the series. Therefore, certain storytelling rules must be strictly followed. For instance, minus one exception, flashbacks are absent from the series. Also, characters are unable to travel long distances in a short period of time; flying from Washington DC to Los Angeles in a single episode for example. While “24” isn’t the only show that uses real-time, there is a unique feeling that the show evokes. The fact that the viewer is aware of the exact time helps to expand the world and give a sense of brutal realism that many shows lack; being able to track the rising and setting of the sun down to the second is minor, but special aspect that makes the series so much fun. Any fan of “24” knows that the famous beeping of the digital clock is a sound that will be ingrained in your head forever.

While the ticking clock may be the star of the show, “24” wouldn’t be the mega-hit that it is without its main protagonist, Jack Bauer. When the series first begins, Jack is a simple CTU agent that is just trying to keep his country and family safe. He is forced to balance his work and personal life, while the world crumbles around him. As the series progresses, Jack becomes hardened and damaged as his family falls apart and as the work becomes less straight-forward. Jack is a character that the viewer is able to connect with in a way that is unusual as he is essentially the only character that viewers can trust one-hundred percent of the time. He’s relatable in the sense that even after a day of high emotions and impossibly difficult decisions comes to an end and the body count has risen to inconceivable numbers, Jack Bauer is still Jack Bauer. While he may operate outside of the law at times, Jack is still one of the most likable and humanistic characters in the “24” Universe. His almost permanent residence in the moral gray area allows him to commit unspeakable acts in the name of justice, while still being the rallying point for viewers. He gets results, even if has to disregard the rules of politics.

While Jack may be most trustworthy of the characters, that doesn’t mean he is always at the center. “24” has always managed to bring in diverse characters that help to keep the story moving forward in refreshing ways. Rather than focusing simply on one group, the series has characters spread across various agencies and occupations, intertwining their roles as the day progresses. Jack’s family serves as a focal point in the earlier seasons, giving him the motivation to keep fighting even when his options are taken away; his daughter Kim serves as Jack’s emotional anchor. Jack’s colleagues aid him in the efforts to stop whatever terror plot is currently unfolding. His various romantic relationships, including with Audrey Raines (Kim Raver), also help to humanize and motivate him. Fellow agents Tony Almeida (Carlos Bernard), Michelle Dessler (Reiko Aylesworth), Nina Myers (Sarah Clarke), Bill Buchanan (James Morrison), Renee Walker (Annie Wersching) and the hilariously iconic Chloe O’Brian (Mary Lynn Rajskub), among others, have their own personal and work-related conflicts, lapses of faith, flings with antagonism and other storylines that make a government law enforcement agency far more interesting than it should be. While the supporting characters of the later seasons may not be as relatable and engrossing, there are certain standout characters that are introduced each season, providing plenty of entertaining scenarios; Janis Gold of Day Seven (Janeane Garofalo), Omar Hassan of Day Eight (Anil Kapoor) and Kate Morgan of Day Nine (Yvonne Strahovski) are just a few examples.

In the tense political landscape that we currently live in, “24” doesn’t really provide an escape from the constant bickering and gridlock. Instead, the series plays out political scenarios that are sometimes realistic and sometimes over-the-top, but always entertaining. The role of the President in the series cannot be overstated. Much like in the real world, the President is tasked with leading the country through a crisis. Therefore, the role of President in “24” is always important and the drastic transfers of power provide some of the most gripping material that the series has to offer. While specifics of the changes in power won’t be discussed in this article (mostly due to spoilers), know that the series changes things up often. David Palmer, Charles Logan (Gregory Itzin), Wayne Palmer (D.B. Woodside), Noah Daniels (Powers Boothe) and Allison Taylor (Cherry Jones) have all been in the hot seat during the country’s absolute worst days. The way they navigate through roadblocks, communicate with Jack and the other agents and negotiate with terrorists give viewers the opportunity to form their own opinions on their role as Commander in Chief. “Should this President be re-elected or impeached?” and “Would I vote for this person if they were an actual candidate?” are two questions that the audience gets to ask themselves. The President must also deal with their significant other. The two most prominent Presidential spouses are Sherry Palmer (Penny Johnson Jerald) and First Lady Martha Logan (Jean Smart). Both of these characters stand equal next to their husbands and use their cunning skills to uncover secrets and change the game for everyone.

Much of the success of “24” can be attributed to the brutal realism of the threats that the characters and country face each season. From assassination attempts and nuclear bombs to bioterrorism and genocide, the series always manages to capture the harshness of the real world and encapsulate it into a long-winded story. This is, of course, the series that showed a commercial plane exploding on television less than two months after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Most of the threats feel as though they were ripped right out of headlines; this is still a television series, so situations are overly exaggerated and fictionalized. The villains may not always be memorable, but there is always a grim feeling that they may come out on top. Stephen Saunders of Day Three (Paul Blackthorne), Habib Marwan of Day Four (Arnold Vosloo) and Christopher Henderson of Day Five (Peter Weller) are a few of the more memorable villains during the show’s run. Many of the day’s threats are foiled within a few hours before an elaborate contingency plan is revealed, allowing the season to continue; remember that the day does not end until the final clock appears.

“24” is a series that managed to develop a large and loyal fan following. While the show may have changed drastically over the course of nine seasons, the fans devotion never really waned. What was originally intended to be a 13-episode series run, “24” ended up airing 204 episodes over nine seasons, as well as a television film, “24: Redemption.” The countless characters, romances, government agency slip-ups, etc. have spurred a variety of inside jokes. From Jack’s constant use of the phrase “Damn It” and the apparent curse that seems to surround him (anyone that becomes close to Jack seems to end up dead or broken) to CTU’s abhorrently poor security and the fact that the phrase, “the perimeter has been secured” means absolutely nothing (Spoiler alert: the bad guy escaped the perimeter), the jokes among fans of the series are endless. And of course, who could forget the cringeworthy Kim vs. a cougar scene in Season 2? Whether you watched the series as it originally aired on television or you binged through the seasons (I binged through the series during my Freshman year in college), you can absolutely find recurring components that prove that “24” isn’t a perfect show, but it is damn entertaining, consistent and intense. Will the next installment of the franchise be able to capture the magic of the original series?

“24: Legacy” is being described as an expansion of the “24” World with its own story and characters, while remaining consistent with the original canon. Corey Hawkins (Heath of “The Walking Dead” and Dr. Dre of “Straight Outta Compton“) stars as ex-Army Ranger Eric Carter, who lives with his wife Nicole (Anna Diop), a nurse. The series will also follow former Director of CTU Washington D.C., Rebecca Ingram (Miranda Otto), who is pulled back into her duties after a major terrorist threat is unveiled. This twelve-episode first season will reportedly not feature Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer or any of the other original cast members, except for one, who will not be named in this article. While most of the original cast may not be present, the famous real-time format and the clock will return; plus CTU, which is essentially a character itself, will be returning. It’s worth noting that CTU Washington D.C. has never been seen in the series, so this will provide a fresh look at the agency. Many “24” fans are questioning whether the series will be able to stand on its own without Jack and with the “new hero of the new day” instead. Corey Hawkins absolutely has the acting chops to carry the series as the lead and many of the supporting characters look interesting, but only time will tell if the newest chapter of the franchise will last years like the original did. The two-night premiere kicks off on Sunday Feb. 8 after the Super Bowl and continues on its normal night of Monday.

The Days of “24” Ranked From Worst to Best

9. Day Six– Agreed by many as the show’s worst season for many different reasons, including out-of-character decisions, lackluster villains, overuse of torture, 29-year old Kal Penn playing the role of a young teenager and the painful expansion of the Bauer family. This season is what I consider to be the final “classic” season of “24,” as the series pretty much attempts to reinvent itself in each later season, moving away from the standard formula.

8. Day Eight– A season that may not offer much new material, but still captures the greatness of “24” by carrying over many of the great characters and storylines from the previous season, while attempting to wrap things up forever (this was originally supposed to be the final season of the show)

7. Day Nine– While it may not follow the traditional format of the previous eight seasons, this season (called “24: Live Another Day”) brings in new and old characters in a fresh setting with frightening villains and scenarios. The drawbacks of this season include the 12-episode format and the dullness of some of the new characters.

6. Day Seven– What I refer to as the start of the “modern” era of “24,” this day is essentially a reset of the series. With more new characters than old, the setting being shifted away from Los Angeles for the first time and the lack of CTU, this season is a bit difficult to get into initially, but later develops into a crazy and fast-paced thriller that perfectly continues the storylines set into play in “24: Redemption.”

5. Day Four– As another “reset season,” the fourth day introduces countless outstanding characters such as Audrey Raines, Bill Buchanan, Secretary James Heller (William DeVane), Curtis Manning (Roger Cross), Edgar Stiles (Louis Lombardi) and Dina Araz (Shohreh Aghdashloo). This season’s hardball politics mixed with the amazing character development and fantastic villains makes it truly memorable.

4. Day Three– After a rather slow and strange first half, the day really kicks it into high gear as terrorists threaten to release a virus into the public. The David, Sherry and Wayne Palmer subplots, the lack of ridiculous Kim Bauer side stories and the well-developed romance between Tony and Michelle make this season a character-driven ride. Plus, it’s the season that introduced us to Chloe O’Brian!

3. Day One- The season that started it all. In the first season of “24,” fans were introduced to the complex world of Jack Bauer and CTU. This season features plot-twist after plot-twist, many of which defined the series forever. The relationship between Jack and his daughter Kim and wife Teri provided some of the show’s most gripping, and at times, overwhelming and irritating material. This season also gave us some truly great character moments with Nina Myers, Tony Almeida and George Mason (Xander Berkeley).

2. Day Two- The second day of “24” changed the game forever with huge plot twists, major character introductions and a heightened threat. Michelle Dessler entered the series and became one of CTU’s best agents, later forming a romantic relationship with Tony Almeida. The introduction of Kate Warner (Sarah Wynter) served as a major point of character development for Jack, however Kate was ultimately underused. With the threat of nuclear war, David Palmer is pushed to his limit, both in his role as President and as ex-husband to the sneaky Sherry.

1. Day Five– The day to end all days. The first hour begins with an explosion that doesn’t fade away until the final clock appears 24 hours later. With multiple heartbreaking character deaths, a ton of game-changing plot twists, fantastic new characters and frightening political madness, this season never slows down. What is widely regarded as the best season of the show, this season launched great characters such as Martha Logan, Karen Hayes (Jayne Atkinson) and Chloe’s husband Morris (Carlo Rota).

The Top Characters of “24”

15. Kim Bauer (Elisha Cuthbert, Introduced on Day One)- It’s no secret that the daughter of Jack Bauer is not my favorite character, but she is important to the story and interesting enough to be added to this list. Kim’s role throughout much of the series is a motivator for Jack. Her frequent clashes with danger and death cause immense stress to Jack and to the viewers. Kim’s role does improve as the series progresses, allowing her to demonstrate her strengths as a problem-solver. Still, she will always be known as the center of Jack’s world.

14. President Allison Taylor (Cherry Jones, Introduced during “24: Redemption)- The role of Allison Taylor is one that shakes up the series in a unique way. We first meet the character on her Inauguration Day, becoming the first female President of the United States. While she was clearly modeled after Hillary Clinton, President Taylor is more of an amalgamation of her predecessors; while she may have to deal with recurring issues such as family trouble, conspiracy, terrorism and maintaining a strong public image, Taylor still does feel like a unique character. Her strength and unwillingness to back down make her a character worth rooting for.

13. Janis Gold (Janeane Garofalo, Introduced on Day Seven)- While Chloe will always be number one when it comes to being the comedic relief, Janis Gold is the definite runner up. The greatness of this character is that she is essentially a foil to Chloe, choosing the rule of law rather than vigilante-justice and torture. Her humor is ever present, especially in scenes with fellow FBI Agent, Sean Hillinger (Rhys Coiro), who she hilariously calls “a little bitch.” Janis is also an expert at her job, providing backup to agents out in the field while navigating the politics of the FBI offices.

12. Kate Morgan (Yvonne Strahovski, Introduced on Day Nine)- As one of the last additions to the series, Kate Morgan is by far the best character in the original series’ final season, “24: Live Another Day.” Described as the “female Jack Bauer,” Kate was my initial choice for a character to be the main focus in the spinoff series (although I am extremely confident in Corey Hawkins as the lead). Her independence, quick-thinking, skills as a fighter and morally gray outlook make her the perfect match to stand by Jack’s side and fight through a crisis.

11. Audrey Raines (Kim Raver, Introduced on Day Four)- While she may not be a fighter in the traditional sense, make no mistake, Audrey Raines is one of the most intelligent characters on the show. She does fight to keep things moving forward, assuring that every action is taken to find a solution. Her connections with the Department of Defense give her the resources to solve many of the problems that fall into her lap. As the daughter of Secretary Heller, Audrey is a natural leader. Her relationship with Jack is heartwarming and breaks up the constant tension. She isn’t the stereotypical damsel-in-distress, lover of the hero, but rather a pillar of independence. Kim Raver always shines in her role as Audrey, proving herself to be one of the strongest performers on the show.

10. Renee Walker (Annie Wersching, Introduced on Day Seven)- Season Seven is one of the transition days of the series, switching focus from CTU to the FBI. As one of the FBI’s most qualified agents, Renee Walker acts as a partner to Jack when he’s pulled back into the action. Her growth and development as a character is some of the best in the series; Renee struggles when she is forced to make impossible decisions, but that doesn’t stop her from doing her job. She may parallel Jack, but she completely stands out on her own as a character.

9. Bill Buchanan (James Morrison, Introduced on Day Four)- As another one of Jack’s most trusted friends, Bill Buchanan is one of the rare characters that are able to maintain their humanity. Initially appearing to be a stickler for the rules, Bill grows to understand that fighting fictional terrorists requires for the rules to be bent at times. While not perfect, Bill manages to lead CTU through a handful of crises; balancing the many agents, while keeping the White House up to date isn’t always easy, but Bill handles it all with grace. Bill’s role as a team player assures his place as one of the show’s best leaders.

8. Tony Almeida (Carlos Bernard, Introduced on Day One)- Another one of CTU’s finest agents, Tony is the definition of a stand-up guy. At times nosy and at other times closed off, Tony’s role changes heavily during his time on the series. He’s another character that Jack can count on (most of the time) as one of his closest allies. The brotherhood between Jack and Tony is imperfect, but incredibly important for the development of their characters. Tony’s undying love for Michelle Dessler provides some of the most human moments of the show; whether their fighting to save each other or just discussing protocol, their relationship is television romance done right.

7. Nina Myers (Sarah Clarke, Introduced on Day One)- Without dipping into spoiler territory, I need to make it clear that Nina is a far more complex character than she initially seems. As one of CTU’s best agents, Nina works to keep Jack from straying too far from the mission. Her calm presence is refreshing, especially when she is forced to interact with Jack’s wife Teri and daughter Kim. Skilled both mentally and physically, Nina always gets the job done.

6. First Lady Martha Logan (Jean Smart, Introduced on Day Five)- A character that enters the series with the famous line, “I look like a wedding cake,” Martha Logan is similar in many respects to Sherry Palmer. However, Martha is far more moral and virtuous, even if she may have to get her hands dirty from time to time. Martha isn’t your typical First Lady, but rather an active fighter in the tumultuous events of the fifth day. While those around her may question her mental health, Martha gets things done using her sleuthing skills to uncover hidden secrets that lie within her husband’s administration. My only complaint is that I wish the character would have been utilized more heavily, especially because of Jean Smart’s expert portrayal.

5. President Charles Logan (Gregory Itzin, Introduced on Day Four)- Charles Logan is definitely the most notorious individual to hold the office of President, mostly due to certain events that are major spoilers. He’s a man that has absolutely no business being President, but it’s a role that he comes to embrace. While it may seem like he is way in over his head when it comes to navigating crises, there is a lot going on inside his mind. Gregory Itzin portrays him perfectly, managing to make the character extremely creepy and unsettling, but also diplomatic when necessary.

4. Sherry Palmer (Penny Johnson Jerald, Introduced on Day One)- If David Palmer represents the good in politics, then Sherry definitely represents the bad. Her manipulative quest for power generated some of the greatest scenes of the show’s entire run. Sherry essentially serves as a foil for David; when David takes the high road, Sherry tries to find the easiest route possible that assures her and David’s public images will be protected, whatever the cost may be. Penny Johnson Jerald brings the character to life, a character which had the potential to be incredibly cheesy and unnecessary; instead, Sherry’s craziness makes her one of the most fascinating to watch.

3. Senator/President David Palmer (Dennis Haysbert, Introduced on Day One)- As the first President of “24” and the most moral person to hold the position, David Palmer proves that politics don’t always have to be dirty. While he may have had to play hardball in later seasons, David’s role as the by-the-books leader who finds himself constantly being surrounded by difficult choices, he never manages to lose sight of his mission to protect the American people while not crumbling under the weight of the office. His friendship with Jack remains as one of the show’s greatest teams; their respect for one another is real and layered.

2. Chloe O’Brian (Mary Lynn Rajskub, Introduced on Day Three)- “Chloe, I need your help” is a line that is heard pretty much every few episodes when Jack finds himself in a difficult situation with no one he can trust. Chloe’s unbreakable loyalty makes her one of the few characters that Jack and the viewers can actually trust. At times socially awkward and other times totally badass, Chloe is another character that everyone can see themselves in. Her humor in tense situations provides a much needed comedic relief in a show that is non-stop chaos every minute. Her whip smart skills make her CTU’s best intelligence analyst, even if she may not be the best at socializing with her co-workers; her famous “nervous face” proves that even though she may work like a robot, she is still a human being that is affected by the trauma of the job.

1. Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland, Introduced on Day One)– The man who always has a mission. While his decisions may be questionable at times, he always fights for justice, his family, his friends and his country. He manages to save the world time and time again, but repeatedly finds himself having to defend his actions. Jack exists in the moral gray area, at times being an absolute stickler for the rule of law, while other times using torture and extreme methods to get results. He’s such an outstanding character that he can pretty much do no wrong, we’ll always cheer for him to come out on top.

Honorable Mentions

Agent Aaron Pierce (Glenn Morshower, Introduced on Day One)

Michelle Dessler (Reiko Aylesworth, Introduced on Day Two)

Dina Araz (Shohreh Aghdashloo, Introduced on Day Four)

Curtis Manning (Roger Cross, Introduced on Day Four)

Morris O’Brian (Carlo Rota, Introduced on Day Five)

Omar Hassan (Anil Kapoor, Introduced on Day Eight)

