The Heads Are Zeros, Leveless & Planet Creep Play The Odd Room

Three bands converge at The Odd Room for a night of music.

On the chilly and rainy evening of Saturday, Jan. 21, a crowd gathered together to seek shelter from the rain and listen to some killer bands.

The show went down at The Odd Room, which is a house in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood of Charlotte – its exact location secret, only spread by word of mouth. Members of promotion group The Oddboy Collective reside here and regularly host shows of all types ranging from local hip hop acts to travelling indie rock bands. When The Oddboy Collective is not opening up their (own) home for shows, they are hosting them at The Station off of Central Avenue Plaza Midwood.

The night was kicked off with $2 vegan and pork belly tacos supplied by residents of the house.

The Heads Are Zeros were the first to play, opening things up on a heavier note. This grindcore band from Baltimore released their first EP in the spring of 2014 and followed that with a split with other Baltimore band Neck First, released in January of 2015. Upon the release of this split two years ago, they put a different twist on a release show by playing a battle set with Neck First in a basement in their home city, giving everyone there a free copy. They released their newest record in December and followed that with their current tour that brought them through Charlotte.

Baltimore screamo band Leveless played next. Formerly known as Whenskiesaregray, Leveless released their first EP in the summer of 2011. Since then, they have released two LPs and an additional EP. Their most recent release, “WHENSKIESAREGRAY,” was produced by Pianos Become the Teeth guitarist Mike York. Their band camp states, “the band’s new self-titled LP seamlessly moves from the screamo/melodic hardcore blend fans have come to expect, to working in elements of metal, grunge and indie rock.” This was released by Mayfly Records, an independent record label which releases punk, hardcore, shoegaze and metal records. Releases from this label include Code Orange Kids’ “Cycles,” True Love’s “A Floral Note,” Discourse’s “Curse of Consciousness” and others.

Their post-hardcore sound is one sure to send shock waves throughout the room. The prior evening they played The Mothlight in Asheville and continued their East Coast run with The Heads Are Zeros down to Columbia, SC after playing The Odd Room.

Planet Creep played last to close out the night. The punk rock band’s angry roots stem out of Charlotte. Their sound can best be described as fast, angry and loud. This band’s formation was very recent, just releasing their first demo toward the end of the past fall. Since the release of this demo, they have played throughout the Carolinas – from Columbia to the mountains of Asheville and Boone as well as of course, their home in Charlotte.

To get plugged in on local events and shows put on by The Oddboy Collective, you can follow the group at their Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/theoddboycollective) or Twitter (https://twitter.com/oddcrewnc).

