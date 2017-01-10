Students need to get ‘NinerReady’ for winter weather

Department of Emergency Management encourages students to be aware of weather conditions after icy weekend, know different operating conditions

With an icy weekend kicking off second semester, the Department of Emergency Management is asking that students prepare for the season.

Director of Emergency Management Chris Gonyar says that Charlotte is expecting an above average amount of precipitation this winter, with the most snowfall between now and the first week of March.

“Anything over about four or five inches in Charlotte is a substantial snowfall, for one event,” Gonyar said.

The University orders three different operating conditions in severe weather: Conditions One, Two and Three. Campus was in Condition One throughout the weekend, meaning that the University was open but with reduced operations. In Condition One, classes remain in session. Once in Condition Two or Three, classes are canceled. Condition Three is the most unlikely and severe.

The University uses the National Weather Service, trusted local meteorologists and graduate level meteorology students to come to a decision on operating conditions.

The Department of Emergency Management has recently put out a new webpage, NinerReady, where students can check to see the University’s operating condition in a winter weather event at: emergency.uncc.edu/ninerready.

Besides the webpage, students have multiple other resources from which to receive information from including an e-mail sent to UNC Charlotte accounts, a banner message on uncc.edu, Facebook, Twitter and a weather hotline.

The University still expects students and employees to use good judgment when deciding whether or not they can travel to campus. If a student doesn’t think they can make it to campus safely, it is up to their instructor to decide what accommodations can be made for the missed class.

In adverse weather the NinerReady webpage says drivers should always check conditions for their current location as well as their destination. The webpage also encourages drivers to slow down in adverse weather. Excessive speed is the number one cause of crashes in winter weather, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Gonyar advises students to always be aware of conditions and to keep a safety kit.

“Having a kit in your car with warm clothes, water, some snack type food goes a long way to your preparedness, additionally within your home. Be prepared within your residence for if we lose power and your 72 hours without power- do you have food, water, warm clothes?” Gonyar said.

