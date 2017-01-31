Senate update: plans for Freshman Week

The UNC Charlotte Student Government Association (SGA) held their third weekly student senate legislative meeting of the year Jan. 26.

Guest speaker

Freshman Class President Vivian Ojimadu spoke to the Senate to announce the schedule for “Freshman Week,” which will be held the week of March 13, the week after Spring Break. The week will include various activities each day including a chicken wings and pizza night, basketball tournament, humanitarian day, a student discount at Defy Gravity and ending with a party. Ojimadu said that the events are not exclusive to freshman students.

The Secretary for Student Affairs Reginald Cobbins spoke to the Senate about the Food Crew, which is a group that meets on a monthly basis to advise Chartwells on preferences that students have when it comes to dining. Students who are interested in joining the Food Crew can email foodcrew@uncc.edu.

Senator of the Month

Bailey Russell has been named the Senator of the Month for January. Russell was nominated for her dedication inside and out of senate, her thoroughness and her hard work as the chair of the Organizational Ways and Means Committee, according to senator Amber Creft. Russell is a junior political science major who is a member of the pre-law society.

New student organizations

The senate approved the following new student organizations:

The National Association of Black Journalists – An organization for students, journalist and media-based professionals that provide quality programs, conferences and events that enhance members skills and experience in journalism.

Applied Technology Program Interest Organization – An organization for students with interest in the Financial Services Industry, Bank of America or the Applied Technology Program (ATP). They plan to lead on campus events where students can learn about Bank of America, the Financial Services Industry, the ATP program and the importance of diversity in business.

Japanese Reading Club – A club that meets to read various Japanese reading materials for interest and practice.

Veg Club – The goal of the club is to reduce animal suffering by inspiring change at all levels. Through outreach, education and social events we act as the catalyst in the veg movement. We welcome all that are veg curious, vegan/vegetarian. We invite UNCC students to partake in the benefits of a plant based diet for the sake of health, the animals and the planet. The club will allow students to meet other vegetarians/vegans as well as anyone who is curious about the lifestyle. This will done through volunteering opportunities, potlucks, movie screenings and more.

