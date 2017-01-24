Senate Update: Chartwells liasion Jody Thompson gives updates on dining services, new orgs

The UNC Charlotte Student Government Association (SGA) held their second weekly student senate legislative meeting of the year Jan. 19.

Guest Speaker

Jody Thompson, the liaison for Chartwells spoke to the senate about current and upcoming changes to dining services. She spoke about the optional dining account incentive that gives students free meal swipes after they deposit a certain amount of money onto their account until May 2.

She introduced the “smart market” that was installed in the EPIC building at the beginning of the semester and how successful it has been, mentioning that it has had to be replenished every day.

Upcoming projects include “refreshing” Starbucks in the student union, which will happen this summer as well as a new menu rotation for the “grab and go” food that is supplied in various locations around campus such as Peet’s Coffee and Tea.

Chartwells contract will be up for bid so Thompson will be looking into other options as well as visiting schools like Texas A&M and The University of Alabama in the upcoming future to see what different options they have.

Confirmation of New Senators

Six new senators were confirmed at the meeting. Venkata Tharun and Karen Edikala of the College of Computing and Informatics, Tobi Kalejaiye and Tiffany McMillan of the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, Kenneth Strickland of the William States Lee College of Engineering and Chandler Crean who is a Freshman-At-Large.

Appointment of Sergeant-At-Arms

The Senate nominated and elected a new Sergeant-at-Arms. Shamar Crosby, a junior theater major, was elected. The position became available after Nafis Bilal resigned at the end of last semester.

New Student Organizations

The senate approved of the following new student organizations:

Art and Mindfulness – A club that wants to spread mindfulness and inner peace through meditation, creativity and free expression. Their goal is to find peace through different creative practices.

Christian Engineering Society – An organization that plans to help Christian engineering students build relationships with each other through Biblical study.

Sigma Alpha Omega Upsilon Chapter – A sorority that describes itself as being focused on building relationships with Christ through unity and sisterhood. Members will partake in Christian fellowship, service and social activities.

GirlTrek – An organization whose mission is to start a health movement for African American women at UNC Charlotte and in the surrounding community.

