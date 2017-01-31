Saving lives one pint at a time

UNC Charlotte community donates 773 pints of blood during annual 49ers4Life blood drive

UNC Charlotte held its annual 49ers4Life blood drive on Jan. 24. This is the eighth year UNC Charlotte has partnered with the American Red Cross in saving lives all over the world.

The goal was to receive 800 pints of blood at this year’s drive and thanks to the help of the 1,300 students that volunteered, 773 pints were filled.

Maya Franklin and Jillian Butler, communication coordinators for the American Red Cross, explained for every one pint of blood, three lives are saved.

Junior Derrick Young explained that it was his twentieth time giving blood.

“I started giving blood when I was 17 with my parent’s permission … It takes 15 minutes out of my day to save three lives. It’s not a hard sacrifice,” Young said.

Many others joined Young in helping save lives. Franklin explained that during the holidays there is an emergency need for blood.

“At the American Red Cross, we want to make sure there is always a blood supply for patients who need it,” Franklin said.

Thanks to the UNC Charlotte family there is.

The blood drive partners with Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, Cantina, Chartwells, Jimmy John’s, Wing Zone and many other businesses to provide gifts, giveaways and raffle items for blood donors.

Donors received t-shirts, free food and a chance to win one of two UNC Charlotte parking passes as well as gifts from the book store.

“It’s a small way of saying ‘thank you,’” Butler said.

