Restaurant Review: Kid Cashew

Dilworth's finest Mediterranean food, especially the hummus

Hummus, Hummus, Hummus is the word! Perhaps it’s service, service, service too. Everything was perfect, and the hummus and service was fantastic. This was my second time stopping in at Kid Cashew, the new hip restaurant located in the heart of Dilworth that has everyone buzzing. I have to say it has been spot on every single time and the staff is just wonderful. It’s fun, inviting and that’s just the menu.

The open floor layout of the dining area is beautifully shown off with strategically placed mirrors on the wall that truly expand the room. There is also outdoor seating and a bar area. Big windows let in a ton of sunlight, which really adds to the mood of the room. Prices are fair for the amount of food that you get, and the quality of the food is just phenomenal. Everything tastes very fresh, and they use high-quality meat for all their menu items. The

menu options are eclectic and exciting. I like to call it Mediterranean food with a kick, and you can really tell that its farm-to-table, which is just another plus. “Our privilege is to stay as close to mother nature as possible.” says Giorgio Bakatsias, proprietor and James Beard ‘Best Restaurateur’ nominee.

Everything is made to order; nothing is ever frozen, which is really great if you’re really looking for a place that can assure you freshness. During my visit, I tried the hummus and this amazing chicken avocado BLT with a twist. I even got mac and cheese as my side and I have to say it was the most amazing part. How is it possible that a restaurant can make such a simple item seem like it should be complicated? The mac and cheese came out in an extremely hot cast iron pan and I really do think that’s part of the reason it was so much better. It’ll burn your mouth if you aren’t careful, but it’s the kind of tasty pain that anyone would gladly welcome.

The hummus is specially made as well, and I was actually hoping to get some my second time to Kid Cashew, but the waitress informed me that they had run out for the day. I was very disappointed, especially because it was 1 p.m. and their hours are from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. I’m assuming they only make a certain amount each day and once it’s gone, it’s gone. But I found that a little surprising being in the fact that they are a Mediterranean restaurant and hummus is essential (in my opinion) for Mediterranean cuisine. I was also a little disappointed in the fact that they did not have any sauces other than tzatziki sauce. I was given potatoes as my side along with the mac and cheese and they had nothing to dip it in. It sounds silly to be bothered by that but it’s a restaurant, and I think it’s necessary for establishments within the food industry to have variety while still sticking out among the crowd.

All in all, it was an excellent restaurant, and my waitress was so very friendly, as was the cook in the back that came forward to have his picture taken at my bidding. Unfortunately, the gentlemen who I approached about the picture/review weren’t so gracious and almost seemed irritated that I would dare ask such a thing. Nonetheless, the picture was taken and everything else was pretty close to perfect, but don’t just take my word for it, try it out yourself! Get the hummus in my honor!

Rate: 3.5/5 stars

