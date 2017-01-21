PREVIEW: Charlotte welcomes ODU for C-USA showdown

The Charlotte 49ers (8-9, 2-4 C-USA) will welcome the Old Dominon Monarchs (11-7, 4-2 C-USA) to Halton Arena Saturday night at 8 p.m. for a Green Out, looking to jump to .500 on the season and pick up a much needed win against a defensive-minded ODU team.

The 49ers got back on the right track in their last time out against Southern Miss on Jan. 14, ultimately winning 82-66 behind five double-digit scorers, led by Anthony Vanhook’s 16 points and nine rebounds. With the convincing win over the Golden Eagles, Charlotte showed just how deep they are, as Vanhook and redshirt senior Braxton Ogbueze (11 pts) both came off the bench to help propel the 49ers over Southern Miss.

Going into Saturday, the Niners are shooting the ball well from downtown, leading the conference in three-point field goal percentage at 39.7, led by Jon Davis who is shooting just over 46 percent from long range. Davis leads the team in scoring, averaging 18.6 points per game, which is good for fourth in C-USA.

As of late, the 49ers have been dropping more dimes on the hardwood, averaging 14.2 per game, which puts them at second in the conference. With Charlotte scoring at a high rate this season (78.9 ppg), it will play for a great matchup against an ODU team that is only allowing 59.5 points per game, good for fifth in the nation.

Although the Monarchs are stellar on defense, their offensive production has not been there all season, only scoring 61.6 points per game. BJ Stith has stepped up and led the ODU offense in C-USA action, scoring 16.7 over their six conference games. ODU is coming off of a loss to Louisiana Tech at home, 75-63, which gives them just more motivation to try and shut down the 49ers after a full week of preparation.

The 49ers and the Monarchs will play for their 33rd time, with ODU leading the series between the two teams 19-13. Old Dominion has had Charlotte’s number as of late though, winning four out of the past five meetings.

