PREVIEW: Charlotte squares up with Southern Miss

The women's team looks for redemption in Hattiesburg

After dropping their first conference game of the season on Thursday against Louisiana Tech, the Charlotte women’s team is looking for redemption in Hattiesburg as they prepare to take on Southern Miss.

The 49ers sit at second in conference standings with a 4-1 conference record, 12-4 overall. Southern Miss holds a 3-1 conference record and a 11-5 overall record. The Lady Eagles are ranked fourth in conference.

The power of the 3

The highlight of their loss against the Lady Techsters was the performance of Ciara Gregory. The senior tallied 24 points, connecting six times behind the arc. With that performance, Gregory has become 18 3-pointers away from the school’s all-time record of 3-pointers made. She is also 15 attempts away from the record for 3-pointer’s attempted.

Aided by Gregory’s performance, Charlotte as a whole shoots a .344 from the three-point range. Their performance is ranked third in conference, behind UAB and Middle Tennessee.

Southern Miss is shooting .313 in the three point category, eighth in the conference.

Southern Miss scouting report

After their 84-69 victory over ODU on Thursday, the Lady Eagles extended their winning streak to three games. Southern Miss was led by a 32-point game from Brittanny Dinkins.

Dinkins topped off her career high points with 10 steals — tying a single game record for Southern Miss.

A dual threat for Southern Miss is Shonte Hailes. The freshman was named co-freshman of the week after recording four straight double figure scoring games and snagging her first career double-double this past week.

Hailes shoots .526 overall, she also leads the team with a .414 percentage from behind the arc.

The game is being played in Reed Green Coliseum at 5 p.m.

Category:Sports, Women's Basketball